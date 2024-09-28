Jochen Siepmann to Speak at iBlooming's Global iLearning Movement event on "Unlocking Productivity with AI"

Amazon Best-selling books Jochen Siepmann's avatar iBlooming event

iBlooming, a leader in AI-driven education announces that AI-expert Jochen Siepmann will speak at their event on 3rd Oct on "Unlocking Productivity with AI"

What would you do if you suddenly had a lot more time available?” — Jochen Siepmann

SINGAPORE, SG, SINGAPORE, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBlooming, a global leader in AI-driven education and personal development, is excited to announce that Jochen Siepmann, a renowned trainer, mentor, author of the Amazon best-selling book “Productivity, Precision And Profits: Your Bright Future - 17 Ways To Save Time And 17 Methods To Make Money With AI” and expert in AI productivity solutions, will be speaking at their Global iLearning Movement (GIM) event. The session, scheduled for October 3rd at 2030hrs SGT, will focus on "Unlocking Productivity with AI."

In this one-hour session, Siepmann will demonstrate how AI can multiply productivity and efficiency for individuals and businesses. With his practical approach and deep expertise, he aims to provide actionable insights that participants can immediately apply in their work environments.

Jochen Siepmann is a distinguished expert in empowering solopreneurs and small businesses to streamline operations through office automation, which can significantly enhance productivity and results. As a sought-after speaker and mentor he is dedicated to sharing his expertise and guiding others to achieve success in their entrepreneurial journeys. View his profile here.

He will show you in this session how you can be more productive, save a lot of time and stop being “too busy”. Siepmann will also demonstrate some powerful AI tools that can help you accomplish in 3 hours what others can’t get done in 3 days.

iBlooming’s GIM program is recognized for its commitment to fostering learning and growth through cutting-edge AI tools. Every week, they bring insightful and transformative seminars by leading experts to their audience. These sessions are designed to help people navigate and thrive in the new AI-driven world.

The event will be streamed live online via Zoom, making it accessible to a global audience. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from one of the leading voices in AI-driven productivity an sign up for free at https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/how-you-can-solve-your-too-busy-problem-easily-registration-1031744504587.

