Jochen Siepmann Announces New Book Publication Is Launching On 5th July 2024

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jochen Siepmann, renowned finance, real estate, and AI expert, who is also widely known as "The Awesome Improver" is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, "Productivity, Precision And Profits: Your Bright Future - 17 Ways To Save Time And 17 Methods To Make Money With AI", set to launch on July 5th, 2024.

"Productivity, Precision And Profits: Your Bright Future - 17 Ways To Save Time And 17 Methods To Make Money With AI" is an absolute must-read for professionals and individuals eager to harness the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance their productivity, streamline their tasks, and unlock new income opportunities. With over 30 years of experience and a track record of helping individuals achieve financial freedom, Jochen Siepmann provides readers with real-world examples, actionable strategies, and step-by-step guides to integrate AI into their daily lives and jobs. This book is not just to be read, but rather followed as a guide to an easier life, being more productive at work and earning extra income with AI, even without any technical expertise.

Siepmann says in his book (taken from the book itself with his permission) to his readers: "Firstly of course I want to congratulate and thank you for buying my book. My intention was for it be a practical guide for readers with actionable steps on 17 ways that can help you to save a lot of precious time and 17 methods how you can use that additional time to make additional income (if you use them).

I do realize that certain info might seem repetitive, but as in all likelihood most readers will cherry-pick chapters, it’s important to have this included in each chapter.

Section 1 gives a brief history over AI and summary of what it is can do (today). It is astonishing and there are use cases for every industry from A-Z.

AI is literally changing EVERYTHING, whether you like it or not. So do you want to embrace it or be scared of it?

Section 2 is a practical guide how you can save a lot of time in the office and how AI can deliver additional benefits like quality, increased revenues etc. Each chapter includes real numbers or statistics, some suggested AI tools (which doesn’t mean that I endorse them, due your own due diligence) with an implementation guide, their benefits and potential challenges, security considerations and examples or case studies.

Development in this area is at breakneck speed, so if you read this book a few years later, of course AI will be more advanced and some different tools might rule the day at that time, but the principles still apply then.

Section 3 also shows you how you can save a lot of precious time in your personal life, whether you are a busy executive, a retiree or a housewife. AI can help and benefit everybody!

Section 4 gives you practical advice how AI can help to earn an extra income / make money. Now that you have more time on your hands, it is time to monetize what this amazing technology can offer you. I have selected various opportunities across different industries and solutions for you there.

The good news is that you do not need any technical expertise at all. It is easy and simple, so everybody can do it. Each chapter includes some suggested AI tools (which doesn’t mean that I endorse them, due your own due diligence) with an implementation guide, their benefits and potential challenges

I have published books before. My previous title “The Property Apprentice” took me almost a year from starting to write the first word to being published and printed. This book took me significantly less time as I had help – AI.

This chapter here is the only one I have written myself everything else was written by ChatGPT 4o. Of course I did do a manual review and some adjustments though.

The skill you need to have to do such a thing (or properly use the other AI tools for that matter) is what we call ‘prompt-engineering’, i.e. the ability to write good prompts (your input) for your AI software. Just like in real life the same applies here: “Garbage in – garbage out”. If you need help with learning how to prompt, you know whom to ask.

I hope from my heart that with this book I can inspire you to do more with AI, save time, make money and have a better life. Even if you only adopt and implement a fraction of what I have written in here, it is entirely possible. All the best, Jochen Siepmann"

He also allows you a sneak preview into "Productivity, Precision And Profits: Your Bright Future - 17 Ways To Save Time And 17 Methods To Make Money With AI" at this flipbook. More details how readers can obtain a copy of the book will be shared closer to the publication date