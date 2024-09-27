Statement by Minister McLane Recognizing Environmental Health Officers            

CANADA, September 27 - Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane issued the following statement on Environmental Public Health Week:

"As we celebrate Environmental Public Health Week in Canada, September 23-27, I want to thank our Environmental Health Officers who play a critical role in promoting and protecting the health and safety of Islanders and visitors.

Environmental Health Officers in PEI, also known as Public Health Inspectors, conduct risk assessments, enforce regulations, and provide education that ensures public health protection. While most of their work happens behind the scenes, their efforts are essential in preventing potential health crises.

Every day, these highly trained professionals ensure that our communities remain safe, healthy, and resilient. They hold national certification through the Canadian Institute of Public Health Inspectors and continually expand their knowledge through professional development.

On behalf of the Government of Prince Edward Island, I want to express my sincere appreciation to Environmental Health Officers for their dedication to public health. Your work is vital in ensuring the well-being of the people in our province, and your contributions are deeply valued by all Islanders."