Statement by Minister McLane Recognizing Environmental Health Officers
CANADA, September 27 - Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane issued the following statement on Environmental Public Health Week:
"As we celebrate Environmental Public Health Week in Canada, September 23-27, I want to thank our Environmental Health Officers who play a critical role in promoting and protecting the health and safety of Islanders and visitors.
Environmental Health Officers in PEI, also known as Public Health Inspectors, conduct risk assessments, enforce regulations, and provide education that ensures public health protection. While most of their work happens behind the scenes, their efforts are essential in preventing potential health crises.
Every day, these highly trained professionals ensure that our communities remain safe, healthy, and resilient. They hold national certification through the Canadian Institute of Public Health Inspectors and continually expand their knowledge through professional development.
On behalf of the Government of Prince Edward Island, I want to express my sincere appreciation to Environmental Health Officers for their dedication to public health. Your work is vital in ensuring the well-being of the people in our province, and your contributions are deeply valued by all Islanders."
In PEI, there are currently 10 Environmental Health Officers responsible for carrying out measures to protect public health. They educate and ensure compliance with guidelines and regulations in a variety of program areas including:
For more information about Environmental Public Health Week, or becoming an Environmental Health Officer, contact envhealth@ihis.org or 902-368-4970.
