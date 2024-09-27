SECNAV Del Toro Announces Sponsor of the Future Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine USS Long Island (SSN 809)

KINGS POINT, N.Y. - Secretary Del Toro announced Ms. Iris Weinshall, the Chief Operating Officer of the New York Public Library and wife of U.S. Senator of New York Chuck Schumer will serve as the sponsor of the future USS Long Island (SSN 809), during a ship naming celebration at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy today, Sept. 27, 2024.

Sponsors are selected by the Secretary of the Navy and hold a unique role by maintaining a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew.

“I am honored to announce, surrounded by members of the Long Island community, that the ship sponsor of the future USS Long Island is Ms. Iris Weinshall,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Ms. Weinshall has dedicated her life to public service and improving the lives the people in the community. She continues to make significant contributions to New York. I am thankful for her commitment to the future USS Long Island.”

“I am honored to part of a tradition that connects us to the brave men and women who protect our shores. As a mother and grandmother, this role resonates deeply with me, as I understand the importance of watching over those we care for. In calm waters and stormy weather, we must always look out for each other,” said Ms. Weinshall. “And as a lifelong New Yorker, I am especially honored to represent Long Island. My husband, Senator Chuck Schumer, and I cherish our time on the Island with our family and dear friends.”

Announced on the deck of USS Wasp (CV-7) in May 2023 during New York Fleet Week, the name honors Long Island, the densely populated island in the southeastern region of the state of New York, and the crews of two U.S. naval vessels previously named Long Island.

“New York has been a Navy town since our Nation’s founding. Today, over 200,000 veterans are spread across the five boroughs with over 50% living on Long Island in Brooklyn and Queens,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Long Islanders themselves have always answered the call to service to our Nation, serving in every major conflict in United States’ history—from the Revolutionary War to the present day and I was proud to name the future USS Long Island last year during New York Fleet Week.”

The first USS Long Island was a steam trawler that was originally built as a civilian vessel but was then purchased by the Navy in 1917 and given the designation of SP 572. It served as a minesweeper, harbor patrol ship, and an icebreaker until after the First World War and decommissioned in 1919.

The second ship to bear the name Long Island was an escort carrier with the designation of CVE 1and was the first of its class. Originally it bore the designation of AVG 1 and then AVC 1, it was the first of the Navy’s prototype aircraft carriers which launched squadrons of attack aircraft in assistance with the Pacific theatre in World War Two. Having fought at the Battle of Guadalcanal, USS Long Island launched Marine Corps dive bombers in assistance with the Guadalcanal campaign. After the war, USS Long Island trained pilots and assisted in returning American troops home from the Pacific front during Operation Magic Carpet.

Throughout the day, Secretary Del Toro held several engagements at the academy, including a wreath laying at the WWII War Memorial, dining with the Regiment and meetings with Academy leadership, prior to the naming celebration.

“The United States Merchant Marine Academy is proud to welcome Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro for the announcement of the Navy’s newest submarine, the USS Long Island (SSN 809),” said Vice Adm. Joanna M. Nunan. Superintendent, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. “This event, which honors the region we call home, acknowledges the relationship forged between the Navy and Kings Point in the Second World War, and it symbolizes our shared commitment to strengthening America’s status as a maritime nation.”

Attack submarines are designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; project power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Special Operation Forces (SOF); carry out Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions; support battle group operations; and engage in mine warfare.



