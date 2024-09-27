Teenager Found Safe, AMBER Alert Canceled

The teenage girl at the center of today’s AMBER Alert has been located and the alert canceled.

At approximately 10:24 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Longfellow St NW, for the report of a fight. Once on scene, officers observed a black SUV and a gray sedan in the middle of the street with open doors and at least three suspects.

When Officers approached the drivers of the vehicles, both vehicles fled. The SUV struck several vehicles in its escape, including a MPD marked cruiser.

During the investigation, it was reported to officers that a teenage girl was forced into one of the fleeing vehicles. Based on the investigation and the information available, the incident met the criteria for an AMBER alert activation.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., MPD detectives and federal law enforcement partners investigating the case observed the reported kidnapped teenager and a masked male exit a residence in the 700 block of 31st Street, Southeast, and enter a car before fleeing the scene. A pursuit ensued, and shortly after the vehicle was involved in a minor traffic collision in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The male driver ran away from the scene. Officers made contact with the teenager and confirmed she was the reported victim. She was located with no apparent physical injuries and transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The driver that fled on foot was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: