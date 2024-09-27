September is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) Awareness Month

ILLINOIS, September 27 - Giving a child the best start in life is what every parent wants. Pregnant women go through a myriad of changes to their body, mental and emotional health and as such, they must take extra precautions to preserve the health of their newborn. Unfortunately, pregnancy can come with additional challenges for mothers dealing with alcohol dependency. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, in 2023 approximately 1 in 10 pregnant women ages 15-44 in the U.S. have consumed alcohol in the past month.





There is never a safe time to consume alcohol while pregnant. Further, no amount or type of alcohol is ever safe during pregnancy. Alcohol consumed during pregnancy can cause a child to develop Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD). FASD is an umbrella term for a range of physical, cognitive, and behavioral disorders that may occur in someone exposed to alcohol before their birth. These conditions can occur anytime during one's childhood and may have lifelong effects. The range of disorders that fall under FASD include:

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Partial Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder

Alcohol-related birth defects

Neurobehavioral disorder associated with prenatal alcohol exposure

There are a few precautions that can be taken to prevent a child from developing FASD

Previous Addiction: If you currently have an alcohol use disorder, you should consult with a specialist about the severity of your alcohol addiction and the best ways to prevent your future child from developing a FASD.

Planning: If you're planning on conceiving a child, consider not drinking during those times because the effects of FASD can show up at any time during pregnancy regardless of the amount of alcohol consumed.





Preparation: Even if you aren't planning for a child but you are engaging in unprotected sex, you may want to consider giving up on alcohol, as FASD damage can occur in the earliest stage of pregnancy.

"Every baby deserves a healthy start at life. Breaking the cycle of addiction is the first step. For those that are struggling with alcohol dependency, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) urges you to seek help for both you and your unborn child," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC's Enforcement Division, click here.