Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Response and Recovery Efforts to Hurricane Helene
Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-209 on September 24, amending EO 24-208 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties.
To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.
State Preparedness Effort
- The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 on Tuesday, September 24, and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.
- The State Emergency Response Team is engaged in over 1,500 missions to assist counties in their preparation efforts. These missions accomplish vital tasks like staging response resources, protecting critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals and utility stations, and coordinating personnel statewide.
- Seven Urban search and rescue task forces are deployed.
- The Florida National Guard (FLNG) has mobilized nearly 3,900 Soldiers and Airmen in preparation for Hurricane Helene.
- The FLNG has rescued 30 residents throughout the impacted area. We have mobilized 15 route clearing teams and have 13 rotary wing aircraft prepared to provide SAR and/or damage assessment support. Mississippi is providing an additional 3 rotary wing aircraft later today.
- The FLNG is providing logistics support, law enforcement support, route clearance, search and rescue, commodity distribution, flood mitigation, aviation and other support as needed by the state.
- The Florida State Guard (FSG) is standing by with the following:
- 250+ Soldiers ready to deploy.
- 10 shallow water vessel boat teams
- 7 flat-bottom-flood rescue skiffs
- 2 amphibious rescue vehicles
- 2 K-9 search and rescue teams
- 12 UTV’s
- 15 Cut and toss crews
- 7 search and rescue teams
- 2 UH-60 Blackhawk for daytime aerial assessment and logistics missions
- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Mutual Aid team is coordinating law enforcement missions including search and rescue and fuel for first responders.
- FDLE is conducting status calls with DMS to ensure State SLERS radio communications systems are operative for law enforcement.
- FDLE’s Aviation Unit conducted an aerial survey of impacted counties in coordination with the Air Operations Branch. FDLE has flown seven missions with five aircraft.
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has more than 100 officers and support staff responding to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Helene.
- Two Special Operations Group (SOG) teams, totaling 15 officers, from the NW Region responded to western coastal areas of the impacted area such as Franklin and Gulf counties, assisting residents in need and moved onto harder hit areas once areas were clear.
- FWC officers are conducting welfare checks and search and rescues in coastal communities in Dixie, Levy and Taylor Counties with shallow draft vessels and specialized high-water vehicles.
- A team of officers from the Southwest region assisted Pasco County law enforcement with high water evacuations due to storm surge conditions on Thursday night. Approximately seven people were rescued by FWC teams. Additionally, FWC officers rescued eleven people and six pets in Charlotte County due to high water conditions.
- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has over 2,100 FDOT team members working directly on storm response.
- Damage assessment teams are active in the field and are surveying impacts.
- 61 Cut and Toss crews have worked since 3 a.m. and have completely cleared I-10.
Cut and Toss Operations
- 577 crews are active in the field and have already cleared over 8,300 miles of roadway.
- 129 Bridge Inspectors have inspected 1,200 bridges across the impacted areas.
- FDOT is directly coordinating Cut & Toss Crews with Utility Response Crews to aid in swift utility restoration.
- Westbound Gandy Bridge has reopened. One lane of eastbound Gandy Bridge has reopened.
- Southbound Howard Frankland Bridge has reopened.
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge is now open in both directions.
- A 10-mile stretch of State Road 789 in Sarasota County and Manatee County has experienced extreme damage and the roadway is inaccessible. Crews are working to assess the entire corridor and have implemented an emergency contract to quickly perform repairs.
- State Road 24 heading into Cedar Key was heavily damaged earlier this morning. Crews have completed repairs and reopened the roadway.
- Crews are working to repair damage from erosion at Courtney Campbell Causeway.
- Crews are working to clear sand and debris from the roadway on Gulf Blvd in Pinellas County.
- Crews have reviewed over 7,000 traffic signals statewide. 255 signals across the impacted areas are not operational, however, crews are actively working to restore power to these locations.
- Debris pick up has begun in South Florida- 42 crew members are FDOT has committed to perform debris pick up within fiscally constrained counties.
- FDOT Secretary issued FDOT Emergency Order on September 23, 2024.
- FDOT has lifted weight restrictions and is allowing bypass of weigh stations for emergency response vehicles, including utility vehicles staging for rapid response.
- FDOT’s Post-Storm Statewide Response Efforts include:
- Road Ranger service has been expanded to assist motorists along critical roadways.
- Resources deployed in the field or available as needed:
- Over 858 generators
- Nearly 49 pumps
- Over 70 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks are actively in the field for response efforts
- 43 Drone team members staged to make assessments where needed
- 5 ITS trailers
- FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated.
- Remember to never drive through flooded areas. The area of the roadway beneath the water may be washed out or may conceal debris or even power lines. Turn Around; Don’t Drown.
Transportation Modes
Seaports
- Port Panama City, Port of Port St. Joe, Port Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee, Port St. Pete, Port of Fernandina, and JAXPORT are closed waterside while awaiting Coast Guard Channel survey.
Airports
- All airports have reopened.
- Please check with airlines directly on the specific status of flights.
Rail
- Passenger Rail:
- Amtrak is operating. Please check with Amtrak directly for service impacts.
- SunRail service has resumed with some service delays due to power outages.
- Freight Rail:
- Railroads in the impacted areas are assessing damage and conducting inspections.
Transit
- Transit agencies in the impacted areas are assessing conditions and resuming service where possible. Please check directly with local agency providers for service impacts.
State Road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com.
Bridge Closures
Closures
- Northbound Howard Frankland
- Courtney Campbell Causeway
- One lane of eastbound Gandy Bridge
Alachua County
- Debris on Roadway on NW 34th Blvd Northbound at NW 24th Ter. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-222 Both Directions from NE 27th Ave to NE 52nd St. All lanes closed.
- Object on roadway on SR-26 / Newberry Rd East, at NW 66th St. 2 Right lanes blocked.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-121 Northbound at NW 24th Ave. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-26 Both Directions at NE 27th Ave. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on us-441 Northbound at NW 104th Ln. 1 Right Lane closed.
Baker County
- Debris on Roadway on US-90 Both Directions at Tiger Lake Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-90 Eastbound at Arnold Rhoden Rd. All lanes closed.
-
Charlotte County
- Flooding on E Olympia Ave Eastbound at Nesbit St. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on E Marion Ave Westbound at Cooper St. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on US-41 North, before West Marion Ave. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on US-17 East, at Nesbit St. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on US-17 West, at Cooper St. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on McCall Rd Northbound at Myakka River. All lanes closed.
- High Winds on Tamiami Trl Southbound at Main St. All lanes closed.
- High Winds on Tamiami Trl Northbound at Harborside Ave. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on SR-776 North, before El Jobean Bridge. All lanes closed.
Columbia County
- Debris on Roadway on SR-247 Both Directions at Oyster Shell Lane. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-47 Both Directions at US-41. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-441 Both Directions at NE Sunny Brook St. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-441 Both Directions at NW Ernest Greene Gln. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-10A Westbound at US-41. All lanes closed
- Debris on Roadway on SR-247 Both Directions at SW Tamarack Loop. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-47 Both Directions near CR-240. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-47 Both Directions at SW Marvin Burnett Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-441 Both Directions from I-10 Eastbound to Georgia State Line. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-100 Both Directions at SE Douglas Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-247 Both Directions at SW Norris Ave. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-247 Both Directions at SW Dairy St. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-47 Both Directions at SW Watson Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on S US Highway 441 Northbound at CR-240. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-90 Westbound at SW Koonville Ave. All lanes closed.
- Object on roadway on US-90 / Lake City East, at Sisters Welcome Rd. All lanes closed.
- Object on roadway on US-90 / Lake City West, at Sisters Welcome Rd. All lanes closed.
- Object on roadway on I-75 North, before MM 416. Right shoulder blocked.
- Debris on Roadway on S US Highway 441 Both Directions at CR-18. All lanes closed.
Dixie County
- Debris on Roadway on US-19 Southbound at NE 824th St. All lanes closed.
-
Duval County
- Debris on Roadway on Emerson St Westbound at Rosemary St. All lanes closed.
-
Gilchrist County
- Debris on Roadway on SR-26 Eastbound at TL Johnson Blvd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-47 Northbound at NE 40th Ct Rd. All lanes closed.
-
Hillsborough County
- Flooding on SR-618 West, ramp to 22nd St.
- Flooding on SR-618 East, at 22nd St.
- Bridge Closed in Hillsborough County on SR-60 West, at Ben T Davis Beach. All lanes closed.
-
Jackson County
- Flooding on Caverns Rd Both Directions at Russell Rd. All lanes closed.
-
Jefferson County
- Debris on Roadway on Still Rd Southbound near N Jefferson St.
- Debris on Roadway on W Washington Hwy Both Directions near Creekside Ct. All lanes closed.
-
Lafayette County
- Debris on Roadway on E US 27 Northbound near CR-450. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on S SR-51 Both Directions at SW Van Buren Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on W US 27 Both Directions at CR-536. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on W US 27 Both Directions at NW Griffin Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on W US 27 Eastbound near SW Gary L Thomas Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on W US 27 Northbound at CR-350. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-27 Northbound at SW Truman Ln. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on E Main St Southbound at NE Willis Ave. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-349 Northbound at SR-27. All lanes closed.
Debris on Roadway on SR-349 Northbound at CR-500. All lanes closed.
Lee County
- Flooding on US-41 Business North, at Edison Bridge. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on Edison Bridge Northbound 0.48 Miles Beyond 2nd St. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on SR-80 / First St West, before Park Avenue. All lanes closed.
- Flooding in Lee County on SR-865/ San Carlos Blvd North, at Matanzas Pass Bridge. All lanes closed.
- Flooding in Lee County on SR-865/ San Carlos Blvd South, at Matanzas Pass Bridge. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on US-41 South, beyond N Key Dr.. All lanes closed.
Levy County
- Debris on Roadway on SR-345 Both Directions near NW 53rd Ln.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-345 Both Directions at SE 4th St. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on NE Highway 27 Alt Both Directions at CR-339. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-19 Northbound at NW 140th St. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-41 Southbound at NE 75th St. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-121 Northbound at NE 50th St. All lanes closed.
-
Madison County
- Debris on Roadway on SR-53 Both Directions near SR-14. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-53 Northbound at SR-10. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-221 Both Directions at I-10 Eastbound. All lanes closed.
-
Manatee County
- Flooding in on SR-684 / Cortez Rd W East, at Gulf Dr. N (SR-789).
- Flooding on SR-684 / Cortez Rd W West, at Gulf Dr N (SR-789). All lanes closed.
- Flooding on SR-64 / Manatee Ave East, at Gulf Dr.. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on SR-64 / Manatee Ave West, at Gulf Dr.. All lanes closed.
-
Pinellas County
- Emergency vehicles on I-275 North, at Roosevelt Blvd. All lanes closed.
- Emergency vehicles on I-275 North, ramp from EB Ulmerton Rd. On-ramp closed.
- Emergency vehicles on I-275 North, ramp from NB 4th St N. On-ramp closed.
- Bridge Closed on SR-60 East, at Dr. Kiran C. Patel Blvd. All lanes blocked.
- Bridge Closed on SR-600/Gandy Blvd East, beyond MM 3. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on I-275 South, ramp from EB Ulmerton Rd.
- Flooding on N Pinellas Ave Both Directions at Anclote Rd.
- Flooding on S Pinellas Ave Southbound at W Lime St.
- Flooding on S Pinellas Ave Northbound at E MLK Dr.
- Flooding on Bayshore Blvd Northbound at San Christopher Dr. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on Bayshore Blvd Southbound at Causeway Blvd. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on Pasadena Ave Southbound at Sunset Dr S. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on 75th Ave Northbound near Mangrove Ave. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on Edgewater Dr Southbound from President St to Locklie St. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on S Pinellas Ave Southbound at Meres Blvd. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on I-275 North, beyond 4th St N.
- Flooding on I-275 South, ramp to 54th Ave S.
- Flooding on SR-688 East, beyond Roosevelt Blvd N.
- Flooding on SR-688 West, before Roosevelt Blvd N.
- Debris on Roadway on Pinellas Bayway Southbound at Palma del Mar Blvd S. All lanes closed.
-
Sarasota County
- Flooding on SR-789 North, at Sunset Drive. All lanes closed.
- Flooding on SR-789 South, at Sunset Drive. All lanes closed.
-
Suwannee County
- Debris on Roadway on US-90 Eastbound at 149th Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-90 Both Directions at CR-137. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-90 Westbound at 185th Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-90 Westbound at 63rd Dr. All lanes closed.
-
Taylor County
- Debris on Roadway on S Jefferson St Both Directions at S Byron Butler Pkwy. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on SR-51 Both Directions near US-19 Southbound. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-19 Both Directions at Kelly Grade. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-27 Westbound at Granger Rd. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-27 Eastbound at CR-296. All lanes closed.
- Debris on Roadway on US-98 Westbound at Dice Rd. All lanes closed.
- The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida. 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08 for more information.
- Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Veterans’ Domiciliary Home in Lake City lost power and is currently on generator.
- Volunteer Florida: Disaster Legal Hotline is open to assist and refer callers: 833-514-2940
- Samaritan’s Purse hotline: 1-833-747-1234 free assistance for homeowners affected by the disaster. Volunteers may be able to assist with removal of personal property and furniture, flood cleanup, sanitizing with shockwave treatment, chainsaw work and Debris Clean-up, temporary roof tarping.
- 2-1-1 is open and ready to receive calls. Individuals can call for up-to-the-
- Red Cross Hotline is open to assist: 1-800-Red Cross
- Florida Baptists Disaster Relief Public Assistance: 904-253-0502 or text Helene to 27123. Free Assistance for homeowners affected by the disaster. Volunteers may be able to assist with Storm Debris Cleanup, Temporary Roof Tarping, Chainsaw work, and muckouts.
- Crisis Cleanup number: 844-965-1386
Health and Human Services
- The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) has shifted to recovery efforts and has begun post storm calls and wellness checks with clients, providers, partners, and staff in affected areas verifying status and ask about immediate needs caused by the storm and develop plans to resolve.
- APD operated facilities in Marianna and Chattahoochee maintained power through the storm, while the Gainesville facility is without power and operating on generators. All residents, clients, and staff have reported they are safe.
- 14 evacuated APD licensed Group Homes have also reported they are safe, and APD will continue to work with providers to see about storm damage and potential needs.
- APD is mapping Group Homes, clients in Supported Living Facilities, and clients living in family homes in affected areas for priority follow up and wellness checks by APD teams and provider staff.
- APD is working with partners and the State Emergency Response Team to ensure the functional and access needs of disaster survivors are met.
- APD Hope Florida Navigators and APD emergency recovery teams standby ready for deployment to affected areas to serve disaster distribution centers as needed.
- The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) is deploying over 470 emergency response vehicles. Staging is currently in Leon, Liberty, Osceola, Pinellas, and Polk counties.
- At this time, one Boil Water Notice has been reported for Marion County as a result of Hurricane Helene.
- DOH has Special Needs Shelters available in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. A press release has been sent statewide for additional information on special needs shelters. To find a shelter near you, please visit the county emergency management page here.
- DOH and the Agency for Health Care Administration initiated Patient Movement Mission to support medical transport and evacuations of health care facilities.
- The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-002, which:
- Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency.
- Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines.
- Permits Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Medical Directors, as defined by Chapter 401, Florida Statutes, licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.
- Authorizes a reporting extension for the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.
- Authorizes an extension of the upcoming licensure renewal deadlines for Nursing Home Administrators, Radiological Personnel, and Athletic Trainers until October 31, 2024.
- DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-209. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.
- The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated reporting in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS) and has requested that all health care providers report their census, available beds, evacuation status, and generator status information. This information allows AHCA to assist health care providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure that health care providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power.
- AHCA has made 40 phone calls to health care facilities in the impacted area, to check their status.
- As of 3 p.m., 92 health care facilities have reported evacuations. This includes:
- 46 assisted living facilities
- 29 nursing homes
- 6 hospitals
- 1 hospital emergency department
- 5 residential treatment facilities
- 2 residential treatment centers for children and adolescents
- 2 adult family care home, and 2 intermediate care facility for developmentally disabled
- 100% of operating long-term care facilities have a generator on-site. The Generator Status Map for long-term care facilities is available here.
- As 3 p.m., there are 158 health care facilities on generator power across the state. This includes:
- 3 hospitals
- 77 assisted living facilities
- 43 nursing homes.
- 5 adult family care home
- 2 hospices
- 5 hospital emergency department
- 5 intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled
- 10 residential treatment facilities
- 1 residential treatment centers for children and adolescents
- 7 crisis stabilization and short-term rtf
- The Agency has waived all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services until further notice.
- AHCA has conducted 39 onsite post-incident assessment visits.
Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures
- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) cut teams and FDOT road clearing teams are providing aid to areas impacted by the storm.
- FHP continues to mobilize drone assets to help assess post-storm damage and assist with rescue and recovery efforts in areas impacted by the storm.
- FHP Troopers are assisting with escorting critical restoration and recovery vehicles from around the state to areas impacted by the storm.
- FHP is mobilizing Quick Response Force team members to deploy to affected areas of Florida to assist with recovery efforts.
- FHP and FDOT cut teams cleared all trees and debris from Interstate 10 and Interstate 75 and traffic flow has been restored.
- FHP drone assets and fixed-wing aircraft are actively assisting with search and rescue efforts and storm damage assessment.
- FHP mobilized high-water vehicles to areas affected by the storm to assist with search and rescue efforts.
- FHP is providing security at storm response fuel sites.
- FLHSMV has 3 Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles on standby to provide mobile credentialing services in impacted areas and to those affected by the storm.
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) issued Emergency Order 24-05, in support of Executive Order 24-209 which: waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.
- The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has contacted over 2,000 families and group homes to ensure all children and families served are safe and to determine needs.
- The HOPE LINE has been activated at 8 a.m. today to assist those in need of resources or other assistance after the storm. It is now available 24/7 for the next two-plus weeks at 833-GET-HOPE.
- Activate Hope has been deployed to help connect Floridians impacted by the storm with needed resources like food, supplies, home repairs, and more. Serving as the emergency response component of the Hope Florida initiative, Activate Hope connects the private sector, nonprofits, and government to help Floridians get back on their feet following a natural disaster. Fill out the form here to get help.
- DCF has contacted over 5,500 licensed providers in impacted areas to check for needs after the storm.
- The State Mental Health Treatment Facilities are fully operational.
- Through ESF 6, DCF provided staffing and emergency supplies to 32 shelters and meals to 1,000 first responders.
- The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) continues to contact all Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates. Post storm call downs to clients are ongoing and there are currently no unmet needs.
- The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has been contacting school districts and state colleges following Hurricane Helene and is addressing needs to reopen as quickly as possible. Districts, colleges, and universities are conducting damage assessments following the storm. Currently, 48 school districts, 19 state colleges, and 8 universities remain closed as of Friday, September 27, 2024.
- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively working to provide assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing.
- DEP’s online portal WaterTracker is now live for drinking and wastewater facilities to report their operational status.
- DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.
- DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to dispatch generators, fuel and pump trucks and other resources to assist drinking and wastewater facilities.
- DEP and response agencies are working 1-on-1 with partially- and non-operational drinking and wastewater facilities to get them back to operational status as quickly as possible to meet the immediate service needs of the communities they serve. Areas under boil water advisories can be found at https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/index.html.
- DEP is working in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard to identify oil spills and hazardous material releases in coastal and inland waterways.
- 94 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been authorized to operate for Hurricane Helene. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm and meeting federal reimbursement requirements.
- 12 Florida State Parks strike teams have been assembled to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted parks.
- More than 60 state parks have reopened following Hurricane Helene. DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.
Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumers
