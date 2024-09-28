Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Response and Recovery Efforts to Hurricane Helene

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie in Perry and Cedar Key to provide updates on recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene impacted Florida’s Big Bend region. As of this afternoon, approximately 828,548 Floridians are without power. The State of Florida has already restored 1,573,907 accounts.

Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-209 on September 24, amending EO 24-208 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties.

To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Preparedness Effort