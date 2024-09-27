Prime Minister to travel to France to participate in the 19th Sommet de la Francophonie

CANADA, September 27 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to Villers-Cotterêts and Paris, France, from October 3 to 5, 2024, to participate in the 19th Sommet de la Francophonie.

At this year’s Summit, held under the theme “Create, innovate and do business in French”, the Prime Minister will defend and promote the French language, which is an invaluable asset to Canada.

He will work with the other heads of states and governments of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie to advance shared values, including democracy and human rights. He will also champion other important priorities, such as gender equality, the inclusion of youth and civil society, climate action, and economic co-operation within La Francophonie to foster growth that benefits everyone. The Prime Minister will meet with his counterparts, including leaders from the Global South, to promote partnership on shared priorities and challenges.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will highlight the richness and diversity of Canada’s Francophone cultures and the essential role that Francophone communities continue to play in building a better, fairer, and more inclusive Canada. The Summit will also be attended by representatives from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as civil society leaders and members of the business community, who will contribute to the Canadian pavilions at the Francophonie Village and the FrancoTech fair.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the Summit will help strengthen Canada’s relations with the other states and governments of La Francophonie, and advance solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges that impact countries within La Francophonie.

Quote

“The Sommet de la Francophonie will be an opportunity for Canada to continue its close collaboration with the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, including its member states and governments, to protect and promote the French language, create new opportunities for our peoples, and promote our common values such as peace, democracy, human rights, and inclusion.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

This will be the fourth time Prime Minister Trudeau participates in the Sommet de la Francophonie, following the summits in Tunisia in 2022, Armenia in 2018, and Madagascar in 2016.

The Sommet de la Francophonie takes place every two years. This year, it is being held on October 4 and 5. The Summit is an important opportunity for the heads of states and governments of La Francophonie to meet and work together to advance shared priorities and discuss important issues.

La Francophonie is a group of 88 states and governments – 54 full members, seven associate members, and 27 observers – many of whom share the French language and common values.

As a founding member of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) and its second-largest donor, Canada is active with the OIF and supports its mandate and initiatives, in particular to protect and promote the French language, as well as cultural and linguistic diversity.

During the Summit in Villers-Cotterêts, the heads of state and government of La Francophonie will make a decision on applications to join the OIF, including Nova Scotia’s application for observer status, which is supported by the Government of Canada.

Quebec and New Brunswick became full members of the Agency for Cultural and Technical Co-operation (predecessor to the OIF), in 1971 and 1977, respectively. Ontario joined the OIF as an observer in 2016.

