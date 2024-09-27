H.R. 8936, Rohingya Genocide Accountability and Protection Act

H.R. 8936 would authorize appropriations for several Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs to assist Rohingya communities in Burma and in surrounding countries. It also would require the department and USAID to report to the Congress on their implementation of the bill and on related matters. In total, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8936 would cost $1.1 billion over the 2024-2029 period. Such spending would be subject to appropriation of the specified and estimated amounts.

