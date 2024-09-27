H.R. 4403, Securing the Cities Improvement Act

H.R. 4403 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish performance metrics and milestones for the Securing the Cities (STC) program. STC provides funding to reduce the risk of radiological or nuclear attacks against major metropolitan areas in the United States by providing detection equipment, training, and operational support to local governments. H.R. 4403 also would require DHS, within two years of enactment, to submit a report to the Congress evaluating the performance of the program. In 2024, DHS allocated $35 million to the program.

According to information from DHS, the department already has developed performance metrics and milestones for the STC program. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that evaluating and reporting on the program would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.