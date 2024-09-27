The Council’s 11th Hispanic Heritage Month Commemoration will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” on Radio America

MARYLAND, September 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 26, 2024

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Gianina Hasbun, community health worker certification coordinator; Dr. Teresa Ramirez, biologist and scientist; and Mariel Arevalo Ballon, undergraduate student at the University of Maryland in College Park. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will showcase the Council’s annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Council Office Building. This year's theme is "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," and will include a special report on three influential women from our community.

The first segment will include an interview with Ms. Hasbun, coordinator of the "Vías de la Salud" program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services. The program's mission is to provide health promotion interventions and enhance clients’ access to care, resources, and support services, improving the health and well-being of underserved communities.

Next, there will be an interview with Dr. Ramirez, a biologist and scientist dedicated to supporting youth in fulfilling their dreams and reaching their full academic potential through tutoring, guidance and counseling. Dr. Ramirez focuses on helping young people obtain scholarships and become successful professionals, especially those who will be the first generation in their families to attend college.

The edition will conclude with the inspiring story of Arevalo Ballon, an undergraduate student who is beginning her university studies with the goal of becoming an oncology specialist. Originally from Peru, she came to the U.S. with her family just over two years ago. Through great effort, she learned English and was selected as one of only sixty students out of thousands of applicants nationwide to win the prestigious scholarship awarded by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #