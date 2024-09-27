Armenia: Operational highlights for the first half of 2024

Through our delegation in Yerevan and sub-delegation in Goris, we continued to support those affected by the conflict escalations in 2020-2023.

We continued facilitating resilience-building programs in communities situated along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

We interacted with the families of people unaccounted for in relation to the conflict escalations. Since November 2022, we have launched the Accompaniment program, which has been carried out based on the prior assessment of the needs of families whose relatives went missing in connection with the conflict escalation in 2020. In addition, we kept providing technical and material support, including forensic expertise, to public authorities and forensic facilities to enhance preparedness and response for preventing disappearances and maximizing identification of the dead in emergencies. We also worked on supporting access to emergency health care in border community areas by strengthening the knowledge of medical personnel and the material capacity of health centers.

We kept visiting those detained in connection with the conflict escalations, whose detention had been confirmed by the respective authorities. During our visits, we assessed the treatment of the detainees and the conditions of their detention, as well as facilitated the exchange of news with their families. With the consent of the detaining authorities, the family contact was maintained by means of Red Cross messages, phone calls, oral greetings and/or pre-recorded video messages.

Find below the complete report on the ICRC's work in Armenia in the first half of 2024.