High-level initiative on international humanitarian law

The overall goal of this initiative is first to make IHL a political priority, at global, regional and domestic levels. Secondly, it is to re-centre the debate about armed conflicts on the urgent need to set higher expectations by the international community to parties to conflict for the universal, systematic and faithful application of IHL; and thirdly, to start a process to discuss challenges on specific IHL topics, such as prevention of violations or conduct of hostilities rules, in order to make clear recommendations to address them.

The initiative will produce concrete and practical recommendations to meet these challenges. The work will culminate in a landmark meeting to uphold humanity in war by the end of 2026.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Geneva Conventions. The Conventions have been universally ratified, and together with IHL more generally, they have proven over decades that, when respected, they can save millions of lives. Yet, ongoing armed conflicts are causing devastating human suffering and displacement. Violations of fundamental rules remain a serious concern.

Today, many feel that IHL is at a crossroads: as these challenges grow, the world must decide whether to reassert a strong and effective commitment to respect IHL. This initiative, launched by six states from around the world and inviting all states to join, seeks to give a strong impulse to bring hope and fight lethargy, because disregard for international humanitarian law is not inevitable. It can – and must – be overcome.