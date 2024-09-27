SFA Honors David C. Fajgenbaum with Vision of Hope Award at Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala

David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc Sarcoma Foundation of America

SFA's Vision of Hope Award will recognize physician-scientist David C. Fajgenbaum's innovative approach to treating rare diseases

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) has announced physician-scientist David C. Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc, as the recipient of its 2024 Vision of Hope Award. The prestigious award will be presented at the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on October 1st in New York, NY.

The Vision of Hope Award recognizes David for his commitment to finding treatment options for sarcoma and other rare conditions by identifying and repurposing existing therapies. This approach started when David was diagnosed with Castleman disease in medical school. After four nearly deadly relapses, David identified a treatment which had never been used for his condition but proved effective.

David used the same approach to save his uncle Michael’s life after Michael was diagnosed with angiosarcoma in 2016. After his diagnosis, Michael was given three months to live and told that there were no available treatment options. David’s team searched the medical literature and identified a molecule called PD-L1 in Michael’s cancer. They also found a molecule called pembrolizumab that acted as a PD-L1 inhibitor and had been effective in other cancers. David advocated for Michael to receive this treatment, which his medical team initially dismissed. Michael’s case improved immediately, and he has been in remission for the past seven years. Pembrolizumab has since saved the lives of other angiosarcoma patients and is now recognized as the standard of care.

David has spearheaded the identification and advancement of 16 repurposed treatments for various rare diseases through his Castleman Disease Collaborative Network and cofounded Every Cure, an organization dedicated to unlocking the potential of existing drugs for a wider range of conditions. Every Cure is currently using the power of artificial intelligence to scan through medical studies, databases, and expert insights to develop a pioneering algorithm that evaluates the potential of every drug to treat every disease.

"David’s compassion, innovative spirit, and determination to find treatment options for patients that do not have one is the essence of the Vision of Hope Award," said Brandi Felser, CEO of Sarcoma Foundation of America. "He has not only saved the life of his uncle and other angiosarcoma patients, but helped to bring hope to patients living with sarcoma and other rare diseases.”

The Vision of Hope Award is presented to a person or organization whose public or private actions have advanced the care, treatment, or awareness for sarcoma patients. Each Vision of Hope honoree has contributed to better patient outcomes, impacted the lives of sarcoma patients, and provided hope for a better future for survivors.

In addition to the presentation of the Nobility in Science Award, the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala highlights outstanding sarcoma advocates with the Courage Award and the Amira Yunis Courage Award, celebrates a patient navigator for their outstanding contributions to patient care with the Compassionate Care Award, and recognizes an organization or person providing hope to patients with the Vision of Hope Award. These international awards are the highest honor SFA bestows.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (15-20% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,200 people die from the disease.

