California deploys additional Urban Search and Rescue resources to support Hurricane Helene response

SACRAMENTO – As Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane overnight, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of California Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) members to the area impacted by the hurricane.

In close coordination with FEMA, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is immediately deploying 151 firefighters and support personnel from California/FEMA US&R Task Force 5, 6, and 8 from the Orange County Fire Authority, Riverside Fire Department, and San Diego Fire Department. The deployment also includes California Swiftwater Task Force 1 from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The deployment has no impact on California’s emergency response and firefighting capabilities.