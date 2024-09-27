Public invited to comment on environmental review for Washington’s draft permit for biosolids management

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology is working to update the statewide general permit for biosolids by incorporating additional documentation and research into the environmental review for the permit. If adopted, the permit will provide oversight of how biosolids are stored, managed and used in the state.

Biosolids are the byproduct of wastewater treatment plants, and can be used as soil amendments, compost and fertilizer. A 2022 update to the general permit was voided after Washington’s Pollution Control Hearings Board found inadequate review of potential impacts from certain chemicals that may be found in biosolids. Ecology’s new environmental review includes more documentation of current research and analysis on these contaminants.

The chemicals of concerns include per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, which are chemicals used in nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, and water-resistant carpets and furniture; polybrominated diphenyl ethers, or PBDEs, which are added as flame retardants in furniture and electronics; and microplastics.

Although these chemicals are linked to human health concerns, they are typically found at low levels in biosolids. Ecology’s review of the permit requirements, conducted under Washington’s Statewide Environmental Policy Act, determined that the general permit would not produce significant adverse environmental impacts. The agency is now seeking public input on that finding, known as a “determination of nonsignificance,” beginning 8 a.m. Sept. 27 and ending 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11.

Ecology will consider comments received on the environmental review as it decides whether to reissue the biosolids general permit later this year.

The public can review the following documents on Ecology’s biosolids webpage:

Submit comments online or by mail:

Comment online

Mail comments to:

Torrie Shaul

Washington Department of Ecology

300 Desmond Drive SE,

Lacey, WA 98504-7600,

Attn: Statewide Biosolids Permit

Assistance accessing the permit application and submitting comments is available to those with need.

Visually impaired persons call 509-454-7834 to request documents in a suitable format.

Persons with hearing loss call 711 for Washington Relay Service.

Persons with a speech difference call 877-833-6341.

Para asistencia en español 509-575-2490.

Questions? Contact Emily Kijowski at 360-789-6592 or emily.kijowski@ecy.wa.gov.

