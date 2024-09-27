October 2, 2024, Agenda: Air Quality Board Meeting

Meeting Materials ADA Notice In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact LeAnn Johnson ([email protected]. ), Office of Human Resources at (385) 226-4881, Telecommunications Relay Service 711. Meeting Agenda Call-to-Order Date of the Next Air Quality Board Meeting: November 6, 2024 Approval of the Minutes for the September 4, 2024, Board Working Lunch and Board Meeting. Propose for Final Adoption: Amend R307-202. Emission Standards: General Burning. Presented by Rachel Chamberlain. Five-Year Reviews: R307-103. Administrative Procedures; R307-165. Stack Testing; R307-201. Emission Standards: General Emission Standards; R307-202. Emission Standards: General Burning; R307-203. Emission Standards: Sulfur Content of Fuels; R307-204. Emission Standards: Smoke Management; R307-205. Emission Standards: Fugitive Emissions and Fugitive Dust; R307-206. Emission Standards: Abrasive Blasting; R307-207. Residential Fireplaces and Solid Fuel Burning Devices; R307-305. Nonattainment and Maintenance Areas for PM10: Emission Standards; R307-PM10 Nonattainment and Maintenance Areas: Abrasive Blasting; R307-307. Road Salting and Sanding; R307-309. Nonattainment and Maintenance Areas for PM10 and PM2.5: Fugitive Emissions and Fugitive Dust; R307-310. Salt Lake County: Trading of Emission Budgets for Transportation Conformity; R307-311. Utah County: Trading of

Emission Budgets for Transportation Conformity; R307-841. Residential Property and Child-Occupied Facility Renovation; and R307-842. Lead-Based Paint Activities. Presented by Erica Pryor.

VI. Informational Items. Air Toxics. Presented by Leonard Wright. Compliance. Presented by Harold Burge, Rik Ombach, and Chad Gilgen. Monitoring. Presented by Lucas Bohne. Other Items to be Brought Before the Board. Board Meeting Follow-up Items.

