Water Quality Reusable Blocks – Layout Examples-Prod/Live View

HABs Blocks

WQ: Waterborne Pathogens Warning (WQ:WP Warning)

WQ Waterborne Pathogens Health Watch (WQ:WP Health Watch)

WQ: HABs Heath Watch (WQ:HABs Health Watch)

WQ: HABs Warning

WQ: HABs Looks Good

WQ: HABs Danger

WQ: Ecoli Alert

Call Utah Poison Control Center

If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to waterborne pathogens, call, call
(800) 222-1222.

WQ: HABs Alert

Report a Bloom

24-Hour DEQ Environment Incidents Line: (801) 536-4123

Call Utah Poison Control Center

If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, call (800) 222-1222.

WQ: HABs Danger Advisor

Danger Advisory

  • Waterbody closed
  • Keep out of the water

WQ: HABS Warning Advisory Partial

Warning Advisory
Harmful Algae Present
in Some Areas of Waterbody

  • Do not swim or water ski in this area.
  • Avoid areas of algae scum when boating.
  • Keep animals away.
  • Do not ingest the water.
  • Clean fish well and discard guts.

WQ: HABs Warning Advisory

Warning Advisory

  • Do not swim or water ski in this area.
  • Avoid areas of algae scum when boating.
  • Keep animals away.
  • Do not ingest the water.
  • Clean fish well and discard guts.

Last updated: June 26, 2023 at 10:35 am

