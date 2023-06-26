Water Quality Reusable Blocks – Layout Examples-Prod/Live View

HABs Blocks
WQ: Waterborne Pathogens Warning (WQ:WP Warning)
WQ Waterborne Pathogens Health Watch (WQ:WP Health Watch)
WQ: HABs Heath Watch (WQ:HABs Health Watch)
WQ: HABs Warning
WQ: HABs Looks Good
WQ: HABs Danger
WQ: Ecoli Alert
Call Utah Poison Control Center
If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to waterborne pathogens, call, call
(800) 222-1222.
WQ: HABs Alert
Report a Bloom
24-Hour DEQ Environment Incidents Line: (801) 536-4123
WQ: HABs Danger Advisor
Danger Advisory
- Waterbody closed
- Keep out of the water
WQ: HABS Warning Advisory Partial
Warning Advisory
Harmful Algae Present
in Some Areas of Waterbody
- Do not swim or water ski in this area.
- Avoid areas of algae scum when boating.
- Keep animals away.
- Do not ingest the water.
- Clean fish well and discard guts.
WQ: HABs Warning Advisory
Warning Advisory
