Protecting Utahns Against Real Estate Workshop Scam

Real Estate Workshop (REW), a group that promised to teach people how to make it big in real estate, may have taught potential students a more painful lesson about consumer awareness. REW turned out to be a huge scam that upsold people to the point of depleting bank accounts, retirement savings, and causing debt. A legal case and settlement resulted in a $42.5 million fine being imposed, with $2.8 million going toward restitution.

REW offered ‘free’ seminars but in reality, the training sign up was up-sold and never delivered. That’s when our White-Collar Crime Attorneys and the Division of Consumer Services got involved. Their work resulted in this outcome.

Assistant Attorney General Peishen Zhou and Assistant Director of Consumer Protection Blake Young both explain the details of the complaint and settlement in this Legally Speaking episode.

