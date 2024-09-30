Thirty-Day Countdown Begins for METALCON 2024: The Premier Global Event for Metal in Design and Construction

Only thirty days until METALCON 2024 opens in Atlanta on October 30th. Professionals worldwide will gather for keynotes, hands-on training, and networking.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, METALCON kicks off its 30-day countdown to the event, promising attendees unparalleled learning experiences, hands-on demonstrations, and keynotes from industry leaders. METALCON 2024 , the only global event dedicated to the application of metal in design and construction, will take place from October 30th to November 1st, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.With a comprehensive program line-up, METALCON 2024 will host over 35 free educational sessions, inspiring keynote speakers, and plenty of hands-on training workshops covering various relevant topics running the gamut from metal roofing installation to sneak peeks into the latest trends in construction technology. Industry professionals enjoy the opportunity to earn CEUs from masters in their field, including AIA learning units, throughout METALCON 2024.NFL legend Joe Theismann will present his “Game Plan for Success” keynote speech at METALCON 2024 on Wednesday, October 30th. He will be followed by economist Dr. Anirban Basu on Thursday, October 31st, who will deliver an economic forecast for the metal construction industry.METALCON 2024 is excited to showcase the Metal Mastery clinics , where attendees can gain expertise in metal roofing, wall systems, and roll-forming techniques. Back by popular demand, the METALCON Training Zone, sponsored by Sherwin-Williams, will offer live demonstrations and hands-on training for roofing contractors in English and Spanish.As October draws near, it’s time to count down the days until the Premier Global Event for Metal in Design and Construction. Excitement is building as attendees worldwide prepare for their yearly gathering in Atlanta for three days of education, networking, and discovery in the metal and construction industry. METALCON 2024 tickets and more information about this exciting, essential event can be found online.About METALCON:Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted to applying metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs, and interactive learning opportunities. This is the event’s seventh time in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

