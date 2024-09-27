Sarcoma Foundation of America Honors Paralympian Nate Hinze with Courage Award at Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala

US Men's Wheelchair Basketball Paralympian Nate Hinze

Nate Hinze is being honored for his inspirational work as a sarcoma ambassador.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is honoring Team USA Paralympian and sarcoma survivor Nate Hinze with its 2024 Courage Award in recognition of his inspirational work as a sarcoma ambassador. Nate will be honored at SFA’s annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala in New York City on October 1.

During his junior year of high school, a lump on Nate’s leg thought to be a pre-existing injury from football turned out to be osteosarcoma. Less than a month after his diagnosis, Nate began a treatment regimen involving nine months of chemotherapy, a series of surgeries to replace most of his lower right leg and the realization that playing stand-up basketball was not going to be an option.

Nate started playing wheelchair basketball during his first year at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, adapting and then excelling to the challenges of moving, dribbling, and shooting in a wheelchair. He made Team USA men’s Wheelchair Basketball team at the 2012 Paralympics and has been part of the team ever since. On his tenure, Team USA men’s wheelchair basketball has brought home one bronze and three gold medals, most recently at this summer’s games in Paris. Nate continues to play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, is an assistant principal at Port Washington High School, and is a husband and father of three.

“Nate has shown determination, courage, and resilience throughout his journey from diagnosis,” said Brandi Felser, CEO of Sarcoma Foundation of America. “His example provides hope to the many people diagnosed and living with sarcoma.”

The Courage Award is given annually to sarcoma survivors or advocates who illustrate sarcoma advocacy through their personal efforts and actions. These individuals are advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community. While many Courage Award recipients do not think they have done something special, they have inspired others and are making a difference for sarcoma patients and their families.

Stand Up to Sarcoma, now in its 22nd year, is a night of celebration and community as SFA gather attendees from coast to coast and internationally, to join in solidarity to support sarcoma patients and survivors. In addition to the presentation of the Courage Award, the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala event includes the presentation of our Amira Yunis Courage Award, Compassionate Care Award, Vision of Hope Award, and Nobility in Science Award. These international awards are the highest honor SFA bestows.

In addition to the awards program, the evening includes entertainment and a silent auction. This year, the event will be held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, October 1. Read more about the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala and our 2024 award recipients here.

