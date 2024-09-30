Bianchi & Brandt Nominated Second Year In a Row As Law Firm of the Year by Emjay Awards

Laura Bianchi & Justin Brandt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bianchi & Brandt, a full-service law firm headquartered in Scottsdale, is pleased to announce the firm has been nominated for “Law Firm of the Year” by the international Emjay Awards. The award ceremony will take place at the Pearl Theater at Palms Hotel & Casino Las Vegas on December 5, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.Bianchi & Brandt, which just celebrated its fifth year in business, boasts a roster of six attorneys. The firm’s team has received many accolades, including “Top 100 Lawyers” by AZ Business Magazine, 40 Under 40 in Phoenix Business Journal and Marijuana Venture, and a previous nomination for “Best Cannabis Law Firm” by Benzinga. The nomination marks the second consecutive year that the firm has been selected as a finalist for a “Law Firm of the Year” Emjay award.“It’s an honor to be nominated for an Emjay along with just five other firms,” said cofounding partner Laura Bianchi. “We have built our firm to be excellent, innovative, and forward-thinking—which also happens to be what the Emjay Awards recognize. Thank you to the Emjays and our wonderful supporters who nominated us. Justin and I are grateful.”A collaboration between cannabis trade show and media entity, MJBizCon, and award-winning event producers, Farechild Events, the Emjays recognize businesses and individuals who lead and innovate in their specific business category. The black-tie affair will include a red carpet entry, more than 20 award categories, celebrity presenters for each category, live performances, and an event afterparty.With more than two decades of legal expertise, Bianchi & Brandt has facilitated many of the cannabis industry’s largest corporate transactions across the country. They offer a holistic approach to client support with a comprehensive suite of legal services, including corporate, real estate, regulatory, administrative, M&A, labor and employment law, commercial litigation, alternative dispute resolution (ADR), business transactions and outside general counsel services. The firm services individuals and start-ups to large-scale, multi-state and international business enterprises in a wide array of industries..For information, visit www.bianchibrandt.com ###Bianchi & Brandt: Leading Legal and Strategic Advisors for Regulated IndustriesBianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries like cannabis and psychedelics. With a dedicated team of business law and regulatory specialists, the law firm supports clients in navigating legal issues, risk management, compliance, and expansion. The firm’s newly launched Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services focus on resolving disputes within these sectors.Founded by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, who have advised in the cannabis industry since 2010, Bianchi & Brandt has earned accolades including the Bronze StevieAward for Female Executive of the Year and recognition as a Top 100 Lawyer by AZ Business Magazine. The firm has also been nominated for “Best Cannabis Law Firm” by Benzinga and “Law Firm of the Year” by the Emjays for two consecutive years.Located at 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona, Bianchi & Brandt is committed to fostering meaningful relationships with clients and delivering unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.bianchibrandt.com or call 480-531-1800.

