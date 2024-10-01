Tickets On Sale Through Tixr for 2024 Biofeeze USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9-17 in Mesa, Arizona

Tickets to the premiere event in pickleball are now available for purchase

Tickets On Sale Through Tixr For 2024 Biofeeze Usa Pickleball National Championships On Nov. 9-17 At Arizona Athletic Grounds

In Mesa, Arizona tickets to the premiere event in pickleball are now available for purchase

USA Pickleball (USAP), the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., has announced tickets are now on sale through Tixr, the official ticketing partner for USAP, for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9-17 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona.

As USA Pickleball’s largest event of the year, the National Championships will feature over 2,600 elite amateur athletes and professional players, competing at highlighting the highest level of competition in the sport.

Tickets range from $15 to $125 (plus taxes and fees) with package details below:

General Admission (GA): $15 per ticket

• Admission to the venue for the entire day.

• Access to viewing of all areas for all amateur matches.

• Viewing of select professional matches outside of Championship Court.

• Access to vendors and partner activations at Pickleball Parkway Driven by Fortune Tires.

Center Court (Thursday-Sunday): $40

• Admission to the venue for the entire day.

• Access to viewing of all areas for all amateur matches.

• Access to viewing of all areas including all matches on Championship Court.

• Access to vendors and partner activations at Pickleball Parkway Driven by Fortune Tires.

VIP Tickets: $100 - $125

• Admission to the venue for the entire day.

• Access to all matches on all courts.

• Includes access to VIP reserved seating on Championship Court.

• Exclusive area for snacks and finger foods.

• Exclusive VIP lounge with viewing opportunities.

• Four (4) drink tickets for the bar within the VIP lounge.

• Access to vendors and partner activations at Pickleball Parkway Driven by Fortune Tires.

Children five and under receive free admission. For groups of 30 or more, group rates are available along with event information and schedules at usapickleballnationals.com.

As the exclusive ticketing partner of USA Pickleball, Tixr will assist with all ticketing needs for Nationals attendees and for future USAP ticketed events

The 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will feature amateur divisions including Junior through 80+ and adaptive events. USA Pickleball members secured their spots by competing in a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket qualifying event.

For more all event information, visit usapickleballnationals.com.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

