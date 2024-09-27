Navy Relieves Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Commanding Officer

Rear Adm. James P. Waters, commander of Navy Recruiting Command, relieved Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal as the commanding officer of NTAG San Antonio due to a loss of confidence in her ability to perform her duties as commanding officer. O’Neal has been reassigned to Naval Medical Forces Development Command at Joint Base San Antonio.



Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, deputy commander of Navy Recruiting Region West, has temporarily assumed command of NTAG San Antonio, whose mission is to attract the highest caliber of talent across Central and South Texas to serve in the U.S. Navy.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy recruiting stations. The Navy remains committed to ensuring the success of NTAG San Antonio's mission.

