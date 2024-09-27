Senate Bill 1321 Printer's Number 1895
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - sale, transportation, distribution, notification of use, and use
of pesticides to the exclusion of all local regulations. Except
as otherwise specifically provided in this act, no ordinance or
regulation of any political subdivision or home rule
municipality may prohibit or in any way attempt to regulate any
matter relating to the registration, sale, transportation,
handling or use of pesticides, if any of these ordinances, laws
or regulations are in conflict with this act.
(c) Notwithstanding subsection (b), a municipal corporation
may, by ordinance, establish a restricted application district
in a contiguous geographic area where the population density is
not less than three hundred persons per square mile. The
ordinance under this subsection may limit or prohibit the
application of specified pesticides in outdoor areas by a
commercial applicator, or a pesticide application technician on
behalf of a commercial applicator, on privately held property.
The scope of authority under this subsection shall not include
the regulation of aerial application, applications on public
property, applications on agricultural property or applications
by public applicators.
(d) The Department of Community and Economic Development
shall, within one hundred twenty days of the effective date of
this subsection, prepare a sample advisory ordinance that may be
used by a municipality to exercise the authority delegated under
subsection (c).
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
