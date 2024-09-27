Senate Bill 1321 Printer's Number 1895

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - sale, transportation, distribution, notification of use, and use

of pesticides to the exclusion of all local regulations. Except

as otherwise specifically provided in this act, no ordinance or

regulation of any political subdivision or home rule

municipality may prohibit or in any way attempt to regulate any

matter relating to the registration, sale, transportation,

handling or use of pesticides, if any of these ordinances, laws

or regulations are in conflict with this act.

(c) Notwithstanding subsection (b), a municipal corporation

may, by ordinance, establish a restricted application district

in a contiguous geographic area where the population density is

not less than three hundred persons per square mile. The

ordinance under this subsection may limit or prohibit the

application of specified pesticides in outdoor areas by a

commercial applicator, or a pesticide application technician on

behalf of a commercial applicator, on privately held property.

The scope of authority under this subsection shall not include

the regulation of aerial application, applications on public

property, applications on agricultural property or applications

by public applicators.

(d) The Department of Community and Economic Development

shall, within one hundred twenty days of the effective date of

this subsection, prepare a sample advisory ordinance that may be

used by a municipality to exercise the authority delegated under

subsection (c).

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

