Senate Bill 1325 Printer's Number 1898

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1898

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1325

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA AND

MILLER, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine

and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;

reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and

Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for

its composition, powers and duties; providing for the

issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and

revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;

and making repeals," further providing for definitions and

for genetic counselor.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of December 20, 1985

(P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, is

amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Genetic test." Any of the following:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21