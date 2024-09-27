Senate Bill 1325 Printer's Number 1898
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1325
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA AND
MILLER, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine
and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;
reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and
Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for
its composition, powers and duties; providing for the
issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and
revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;
and making repeals," further providing for definitions and
for genetic counselor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of December 20, 1985
(P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, is
amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Genetic test." Any of the following:
