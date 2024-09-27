Senate Resolution 336 Printer's Number 1902
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1902
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
336
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, MARTIN, HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE,
FONTANA, KANE, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN,
COMITTA, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, CULVER, COSTA, J. WARD, VOGEL AND
ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Ovarian Cancer
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, More than 19,000 women will receive a new diagnosis
of ovarian cancer in 2024; and
WHEREAS, More than 12,000 women will die from ovarian cancer
in 2024; and
WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among
women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the
female reproductive system; and
WHEREAS, A woman's risk of getting ovarian cancer during her
lifetime is about 1 in 87, and her lifetime chance of dying from
ovarian cancer is about 1 in 130; and
WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer often goes undetected until it has
reached advanced stages; and
WHEREAS, According to the National Cancer Institute, ovarian
cancer may not cause early signs or symptoms and it is difficult
to screen for the disease; and
