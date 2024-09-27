Submit Release
Senate Resolution 336 Printer's Number 1902

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1902

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

336

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, MARTIN, HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE,

FONTANA, KANE, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN,

COMITTA, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, CULVER, COSTA, J. WARD, VOGEL AND

ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Ovarian Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, More than 19,000 women will receive a new diagnosis

of ovarian cancer in 2024; and

WHEREAS, More than 12,000 women will die from ovarian cancer

in 2024; and

WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among

women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the

female reproductive system; and

WHEREAS, A woman's risk of getting ovarian cancer during her

lifetime is about 1 in 87, and her lifetime chance of dying from

ovarian cancer is about 1 in 130; and

WHEREAS, Ovarian cancer often goes undetected until it has

reached advanced stages; and

WHEREAS, According to the National Cancer Institute, ovarian

cancer may not cause early signs or symptoms and it is difficult

to screen for the disease; and

