New Cards, System Help WIC Work Better for Families

September 27, 2024

New benefit cards and a modernized system will help the Wyoming WIC Program work better for participant families, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Tina Fearneyhough, WIC program manager with WDH, said participants should already have received new cards. The new ones start working October 1; old ones will not function after September 30.

The Wyoming WIC Program has long featured electronic benefit cards eligible participants take to local stores to get nutritious foods at no cost. Currently, 75 stores across the state accept WIC cards with 49 of those authorized for self-checkout lanes.

“We’re excited our participants no longer have to tell cashiers they are using their WIC cards for a transaction,” Fearneyhough said. “They just have to swipe their cards. The new system knows to use WIC benefits as payment first for eligible items. For non-WIC items in the same transaction, another form of payment can be used.”

Fearneyhough said the updated technology will allow participants to more easily and quickly monitor their benefit balances. “This works especially well when used in combination with the WICShopper app,” she said. The app can be downloaded for either Android or iPhone devices.

WIC is aimed at helping women who are pregnant, had a recent miscarriage or are new moms, infants and children up to age 5. Eligible families with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines or those already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits qualify for WIC.

More than 7,500 individuals currently receive WIC benefits. “Our newly modernized system will also allow easier troubleshooting. It’s all about making it easier for our families to receive the nutritious foods we know are so important to their health and development,” Fearneyhough said.

For the new cards, participants may call the number on the back of their card to set up their PIN, or refer to the information sheet distributed along with their new cards.

Wyoming residents can apply for WIC benefits at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/apply-for-wic/. Moms and other caregivers of young children are welcome to apply, including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents.

WIC is officially known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children Program, and is a joint federal and state government effort under the USDA.

WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/wic-clinic-locator/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378.