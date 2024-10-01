Furniture For Life Opens New Massage Chair Store in Encinitas, California

OHCO Massage Chair collection inside the Furniture For Life - Encinitas store Furniture For Life massage chair store - Encinitas Grand Opening

Furniture For Life Brings The World's Best Massage Chairs® to San Diego County

If you’ve ever wondered if a massage chair was worth the price or if it can really help you alleviate pain, sleep better, or just relax, this is the place to find out.” — Cliff Levin

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture For Life is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Encinitas, California, where it offers its renowned collection, The World’s Best Massage Chairs®, to San Diego County residents. To celebrate the opening, the store is offering exclusive grand opening specials available through November 4th, making this the perfect time to discover the luxury and wellness benefits of a world-class massage chair.

The new Encinitas location joins two other California stores, in Buena Park and Los Angeles, further expanding Furniture For Life’s reach throughout the state. Known for their innovative massage technology, stylish designs, and unparalleled comfort, Furniture For Life is an excellent place to explore the benefits of massage chairs and try several models from different brands in a single place.

“We are excited to bring our best-in-class massage chairs to Encinitas and welcome the local community to visit and enjoy our grand opening offers,” said Cliff Levin, CEO of Furniture For Life. “If you’ve ever wondered if a massage chair was worth the price or if it can really help you alleviate pain, sleep better, or just relax, this is the place to find out.”

Visitors to the Encinitas store can expect expert guidance in selecting the perfect chair based on their unique needs. Furniture For Life prides itself on providing a low pressure, low stress experience.

About Furniture For Life

Furniture For Life is based in Boulder, Colorado. It operates stores nationwide and a web shop at FurnitureForLife.com. The company is dedicated to helping people live healthier, happier lives. In their stores, shoppers will find a carefully curated collection of massage chairs, ergonomic office furniture, and True Zero Gravity® recliners designed to promote comfort, well-being, and productivity.

Location Information:

Furniture For Life - Encinitas is located at 191 N El Camino Real #102, Encinitas, CA 92024.

For more information, visit furnitureforlifesocal.com/encinitas or call 760-704-8080.

