Furniture For Life Brings Colorado's Largest Selection of Massage Chairs to University Village in Colorado Springs

Furniture For Life's new Colorado Springs massage chair store Furniture For Life offers the widest selection of massage chairs in Colorado Positive Posture massage chairs. Furniture For Life carriers best-in-class global massage chair brands.

Furniture For Life now has 4 locations in Colorado's Front Range, where it offers The World's Best Massage Chairs® in a low-pressure, friendly environment.

We are home to The World’s Best Massage Chairs®. The store is a lot of fun to explore, and we can't wait to sweep the people of Colorado Springs off their feet.” — Cliff Levin

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture For Life, the Colorado-based leader in premium massage chairs, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its fourth Front Range location at University Village Colorado shopping center in Colorado Springs.

At Furniture For Life's Colorado Springs store, husband and wife team Matt and Jacki Stewart work to educate customers about the transformative power of relaxation and massage. Shoppers receive a personalized consultation to determine their unique needs and preferences, so that Matt, Jacki, and other highly-trained Comfort Consultants can then suggest the best products within Furniture For Life's collection, including global brands such as OHCO, Positive Posture, and Panasonic, to enhance their well-being, reduce pain, and alleviate stress.

"We believe in creating a very low-pressure environment," says store manager Matt Stewart. "For a lot of people, this is their first time experiencing a high-end massage chair, and we're here to give them an enjoyable journey of discovery."

"We're excited to bring our unique store to the Colorado Springs community," says Cliff Levin, CEO of Furniture For Life. "We are home to The World’s Best Massage Chairs®, and the products we choose to offer are exceptional. The store is a lot of fun to explore, we’re super friendly and easy to talk to, and we can't wait to sweep the people of Colorado Springs off their feet."

About Furniture For Life:

Furniture For Life is based in Boulder, Colorado. It operates stores nationwide and a web shop at FurnitureForLife.com. The company is dedicated to helping people live healthier, happier lives. In their stores, shoppers will find a carefully curated collection of massage chairs, ergonomic office furniture, and True Zero Gravity® recliners designed to promote comfort, well-being, and productivity.

With the opening of the Colorado Springs store, the company now operates four locations along the Front Range in Boulder, Denver, Castle Rock, and Colorado Springs.

Furniture For Life Massage Chair Stores - 4 Front Range Colorado Locations