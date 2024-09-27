Wyoming Air National Guard Exercise Cheyenne Samurai Tests Rapid Response in Pacific

The 153d AW “exploded” into theater delivering 15,000 pounds of cargo, and then quickly transitioned from strategic airlifter to a combat resupply mission in theater — a critical tactical shift demonstrating the agile combat employment required in INDOPACOM. As quickly as it had arrived, the yellow tail was eastbound with (notional) patients, treated by flight nurses and aeromedical technicians speeding toward higher level care at break-neck speed. (The C-130H can carry 72 litter patients).

At the heart of the operation was a 32-year-old C-130H Hercules, which flew for a jaw dropping 38 hours and 7 minutes over a 46-hour period, a testament to generations of dedicated guard maintainers who have kept it running like new. An on-board skeleton crew of multi-capable airmen handled refueling operations and en route maintenance, ensuring minimum ground times at the few required stops — a tactic to complicate enemy targeting.

Cheyenne, Wyo. – In September, the Wyoming Air National Guard completed a high-profile exercise, Cheyenne Samurai, exploding into theater some 5,000 miles from homestation. Delivering 15,000 pounds of cargo, this challenging multi-role mission crossed 15 time zones, twice stopping only for fuel and fresh aircrew. This mission builds upon the foundation of previous Air Mobility Command maximum endurance operation demonstrations, leaving no doubt of the C-130H’s value in INDOPACOM.

While the mission demonstrated the Wyoming Air National Guard’s global reach and multi-role versatility, the real story lies in the innovation of the citizen airmen who planned, led and conducted the mission. “Cheyenne Samurai is proof the old H model has a few tricks left up its sleeve,” said Col. T.J. Gagnon, commander of the 153d operations group. “Utilizing tactics both inside and outside of Herk nation, like staged aircrews, hot gas and special fueling operations, our crews plan to deliver simulated ordnance, top off a tactical unit with fuel and medevac its wounded.”

“Operating the C-130H continuously for this long is not just a testament to the aircraft’s capabilities, but to the incredible teams of airmen who keep it flying,” said mission the commander, callsign SWAAT. “This mission is not just about the pilots and flight nurses — it’s about every member of the Wyoming Air National Guard contributing their skills and expertise to deliver success.”

Staged aircrews meant there were no go pills or duty day extensions required. Under the Cheyenne Samurai model, the aircraft was max performed, while the aircrews remained in a normal work rest cycle and circadian rhythm enabling sustained operations.

A key challenge the mission addressed is the reality of contested communications. “SWAAT executed the mission solely under his authority and resources provided to meet the intent that I gave him before launch. Mission type orders and mission command are new-ish in the Air Force, we must be training hard with these tools in garrison to defeat an enemy determined to disrupt the communication systems we have come to rely upon” Col Diehl, 153d Airlift Wing Commander emphasized. “In my opinion the best platform for this mission set is the C-130J stretch, fitted with external fuel tanks, but as we prove time and again, humans are more important than hardware, and the diverse experience and passionate critical thinkers resident in the Wyoming Air National Guard made an out of the box concept a reality, proving we will max perform anything you park on our ramp.”