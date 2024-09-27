NBCI Supports Supreme Court Decision in Purdue Pharma Case, Concerned State Attorney Generals Protecting Sackler Family

NBCI President, Rev. Anthony Evans

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American churches, has announced its support for the recent Supreme Court decision in the Purdue Pharma case. The decision allows for the release of documents that reveal the role of the Sackler family in the opioid crisis. The NBCI however is also strongly concerned about the actions of state attorney generals amid the CNN article dated June 27, 2024 that claims the Sackler family are being protected from accountability.• DecisionThe Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Bankruptcy Code does not allow non-consensual third-party releases in Chapter 11 plans, except asbestos liabilities.• ImpactThe ruling means that the settlement must be redone without special protections for the Sackler family, which owned Purdue Pharma. This could mean that people affected by opioid misuse will receive less money, or not receive any money at all, from the settlement.• BackgroundPurdue Pharma was a family-owned company that manufactured OxyContin, a brand-name narcotic medication that became the most prescribed in the United States. The company became involved in thousands of lawsuits over the role it played in the opioid crisis, which was triggered in part by misleading marketing practices.The Supreme Court's decision to allow the release of documents related to Purdue Pharma's marketing and sales of OxyContin is a significant step towards justice for the millions of Americans who have been affected by the opioid crisis. The NBCI applauds this decision and believes it is crucial for the public to have access to this information in order to fully understand the extent of the Sackler family's involvement in the crisis.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the NBCI, stated, "The African American community has been disproportionately impacted by the opioid crisis, and we have seen firsthand the devastating effects it has had on families and communities. We stand with the Supreme Court's decision to hold Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family accountable for their actions."The NBCI is also concerned by claims that state attorney generals have attempted to protect the Sackler family from facing consequences for their role in the opioid crisis. The coalition believes that the Sackler family should not be shielded from accountability and that they must be held responsible for their actions. The NBCI urges all state attorney generals to prioritize the well-being of their communities the interests of the Sackler family.The NBCI remains committed to advocating for justice and accountability in the opioid crisis and will continue to support efforts to hold Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family accountable. The coalition also calls on all churches and communities to join in this fight and demand justice for those affected by the opioid crisis. Together, we can work towards healing and preventing future tragedies.

