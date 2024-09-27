Shapiro Administration Celebrates Investments in Agriculture and Manufacturing, Helps Cut Ribbon on Country View Family Farms’ White Deer Feed Mill in Union County

The $47.3 million project will create 51 new jobs and retain another 231 existing jobs statewide.

New Columbia, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding celebrated the Shapiro Administration’s investments in the Commonwealth’s agriculture and manufacturing industries and helped cut the ribbon on Country View Family Farms’ $47.3 million White Deer Feed Mill expansion project in Union County.

The expansion project will create at least 51 new, good-paying jobs and retain 231 existing Pennsylvania jobs statewide. Country View Family Farms built the new feed mill on a 100-plus acre rail-served site at 2142 Old Route 15 in New Columbia to support its hog production business.

“Today is a big win for Union County, the region, and the entire Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Agriculture and Manufacturing are two of the five key industries the Shapiro Administration is focusing on in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy. We’re doubling down on our efforts to strengthen these sectors and make Pennsylvania an economic powerhouse.”

Agriculture, which contributes $132.5 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy, and Manufacturing, which accounts for more than $116 billion in gross state product, are included in the five key industries highlighted in Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy.

The Commonwealth previously provided Country View Family Farms with a $255,000 funding offer for this expansion. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture staff, including Secretary Russell Redding, also helped coordinate this project.

“Investing in food and agriculture manufacturing shortens the supply chain, saving costs, and keeping more Pennsylvania dollars here at home,” Agriculture Secretary Redding said. “This Country View expansion feeds our economy, creating opportunities that feed prosperity in Pennsylvania communities, and increasing opportunities for families to buy locally-produced food. It’s a great example of how the Shapiro Administration is investing to keep Pennsylvania agriculture a national leader in years to come.”

“Country View Family Farms operates with our core values of ethics, integrity, and stewardship always at the forefront,” said Aaron Ott, President of Country View Family Farms. “We are pleased to work with great companies and organizations that do the same. The White Deer Feed Mill is key to the growth of our company and our impact on the communities where we live and work. The Feed Mill utilizes best-in-class systems and designs to provide innovative solutions and products to our farms and beyond. We are thankful to each and every person who helped build this excellent facility.”

Regional economic development organizations Drive and Focus Central PA were also involved in the project, working with local authorities and helping with site selection.

“The investment Country View Family Farms has made here will have a direct impact on families across our region, from the employees at this new feed mill to the farmers it supports,” said Jennifer Wakeman, Executive Director, Drive. “We celebrate with them today and look forward to working with the Country View team as they continue to grow their business here in the Susquehanna Valley.”

“The Country View Family Farms ribbon cutting is a symbolic way to celebrate the hard work of many to get to this point as well as to celebrate the beginning of the economic impact of this agriculture investment for individuals, families, farms, industry, and many more in Central Pennsylvania,” said Lauren Bryson, Executive Director, Focus Central PA. “This project is a shining example of a successful WIN for the region and for Pennsylvania.”

Based out of Middletown in Dauphin County, Country View Family Farms is a hog procurement and production company, managing over 100 family farms that are raising hogs under contract. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clemens Family Corporation in Hatfield, Montgomery County.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make the Commonwealth a leader in innovation and economic development and create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $2 billion in private sector investments to reignite the Commonwealth’s economy, spur innovation, and create jobs and economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities in the Economic Development Strategy to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania;

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania;

for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania; $10 million to create the nation’s first Agriculture Innovation Grant Program and continue Pennsylvania’s legacy as a national agriculture leader; and

to create the nation’s first Agriculture Innovation Grant Program and continue Pennsylvania’s legacy as a national agriculture leader; and $31 million to help poultry farmers impacted by the hi-path avian influenza (HPAI) crisis pay for testing and get reimbursed for losses to their flocks.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. Get more information on how the Governor’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians online.

