Rebranding Emplus by Ruud Winder - Rebrandt® Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Rebranding Emplus

Ruud Winder - Rebrandt®'s Innovative Visual Identity Design for Emplus Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Ruud Winder - Rebrandt's "Rebranding Emplus" as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and technical prowess demonstrated in the visual identity design for Emplus, a leading provider of training courses for Emergency Medicine professionals.The award-winning Rebranding Emplus design showcases the importance of effective visual communication in the healthcare industry. By capturing the dynamics and constant evolution of Emergency Medicine, the design serves as a powerful tool to engage and inform Emplus' target audience. This recognition underscores the significance of innovative graphic design in enhancing brand identity and effectively communicating key messages to stakeholders.Rebranding Emplus stands out for its unique approach to visualizing the ever-changing nature of healthcare and the critical role of Emergency Medicine professionals. The design skillfully incorporates abstract forms and a striking color palette to symbolize the shifts in focus and the missing piece that Emplus provides through its training. The result is a visually compelling identity that effectively conveys the brand's mission and expertise.This Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Ruud Winder - Rebrandt's commitment to pushing the boundaries of graphic design and delivering impactful solutions for clients. The recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative approaches and setting new standards in visual communication within the healthcare industry and beyond.Team MembersRebranding Emplus was designed by Ruud Winder, the branding architect and designer, in collaboration with Peter Puntman, who contributed motion graphics. Linda Kaandorp handled DTP, while Veronica Stroomer worked on Microsoft documents. Simone Winder provided valuable assistance as the assistant designer.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ruud Winder - RebrandtRuud Winder, a graduate of the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam, founded the award-winning design agency GRAS in 1995. The agency quickly gained international recognition for its innovative work in guerrilla marketing, book design, films, websites, apps, and (re)branding. In 2015, Winder developed the unique "RebrandtProgram" method for developing new names and brands, leading to the rebranding of GRAS to Rebrandt. Based in the Netherlands, Winder and his team at Rebrandtcontinue to build and renovate brands with their expertise and creativity.About RebrandtFor over 15 years, Rebrandthas operated as a 100% network agency, bringing together independent branding experts from various disciplines, including designers , programmers, copywriters, illustrators, photographers, stylists, DTP specialists, and marketing strategists. This team of experts, known for their special chemistry and fruitful long-term collaborations, extends beyond the Netherlands, with a global network that proves invaluable for international projects.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award invites visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures to showcase their creativity and remarkable design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants contribute to the advancement of the field and inspire future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicaward.com

