Tarrazu Coffee Co. Wins 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award, Celebrating Community and Passion

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarrazu Coffee Co., a beloved independent coffee shop in Coconut Creek, has been recognized with the 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award. This significant recognition, driven by the votes of loyal customers, highlights the coffee shop's strong connection to the community and its commitment to quality.Founded by Gabriela and Jeff, Tarrazu Coffee Co. is the result of a mid-life career shift for the duo, who left behind successful careers in HR and IT to pursue their shared passion for coffee. “Coffee has always played an important role in our family,” says Gabriela. “We wanted to create a space where we could share that love with others.”The couple’s inspiration for their coffee venture came from their frequent travels to Costa Rica, where Gabriela’s family roots lie. The Tarrazu region, known for producing some of the world’s finest coffee, became the namesake for their business. By sourcing coffee directly from small farms in this area, Tarrazu Coffee Co. ensures that every cup served is fresh, ethically sourced, and full of rich, authentic flavor.The community’s warm embrace of Tarrazu Coffee Co. has been a driving force behind the shop’s success, culminating in their recent win at the Best of Florida Regional Awards. Organized by GuidetoFlorida.com, these awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in service and quality, as determined by public vote.“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” says Jeff. “It’s a clear sign that our customers appreciate what we’re trying to build here. This recognition encourages us to keep striving to offer something truly special.”Tarrazu Coffee Co. has become more than just a coffee shop; it’s a gathering place where locals come together to enjoy meticulously roasted coffee and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. For Gabriela and Jeff, the joy of seeing their customers connect over a cup of coffee is the true reward.As they continue to grow, Gabriela and Jeff remain focused on their mission: to bring the rich, distinctive flavors of Costa Rican coffee to their community, one cup at a time.

