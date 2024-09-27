TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 Fiesta DC Festival

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, and Sunday, September 29, 2024, the Fiesta DC Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 9 th Street, NW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6 th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

7 th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6 th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following street may be closed to vehicle traffic intermittently on Saturday, September 28, 2024, and Sunday, Sunday 29, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.:

7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.