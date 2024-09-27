The Chill Brothers Receive Outstanding Lennox Training Participation Award

Local HVAC Dealer Receives Training Award by Lennox Industries

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading HVAC service provider in the Greater Houston, Dallas and Austin area, is proud to announce that they have been recognized with the Outstanding Lennox Training Participation award for the first round. This award highlights the company's commitment to excellence in professional and technical development within the HVAC industry.Lennox International, a global leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, presents this award to partners who demonstrate exceptional dedication to training and development. The Chill Brothers’ team excelled in attending and actively engaging in specialized Lennox training sessions designed to keep them at the cutting edge of HVAC technology and service standards.“We are incredibly honored to receive the Outstanding Lennox Training Participation Award for round one,” said Ryan Mauldin, Service Operations Director. “This achievement reflects our team's dedication to continuous learning and excellence in delivering top-tier HVAC solutions. We are proud of our partnership with Lennox and look forward to continuing to elevate the standards of comfort and service for our customers.”The Chill Brothers have built a reputation for delivering energy-efficient and customer-focused solutions to residential and commercial clients across Texas. This award further strengthens their position as a trusted provider, demonstrating their commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving HVAC industry.“Receiving this award is a testament to our team's commitment to ongoing professional development,” said Troy Pope, Service Manager. “At The Chill Brothers, we believe that staying ahead of industry trends and sharpening our technical skills is key to providing our clients with the best HVAC experience possible."As the company continues to grow, The Chill Brothers remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service through ongoing training and education, ensuring they meet the needs of modern consumers seeking energy-efficient, cost-effective HVAC solutions.For more information about The Chill Brothers and their services, visit www.thechillbrothers.com ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and are recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.ABOUT LENNOXA worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-winning air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products, providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration.

