CyberScream Announces Latest Single For GRAMMY® Consideration

Dane White and CyberScream offer the latest single, “Float,” for your GRAMMY® consideration in the categories of Best Rock Performance and Song of the Year.

“Float” was written to provide the listener with an encouraging third option to the sink or swim narrative of our lives.” — Dane White

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dane White and CyberScream are excited to offer the latest single, “Float,” for your GRAMMYconsideration in the categories of Best Rock Performance and Song of the Year. Released on July 10, 2024, the single was written, performed, and produced by Dane White and is currently available on all major streaming platforms.Inspired by a candid brunch conversation among friends, CyberScream's “Float” was written to provide the listener with an encouraging third option to the sink or swim narrative of our lives. It aims to ease the panic we feel when we're lost, while proposing a powerful and comforting paradigm shift to navigate our next chapters.Musically, its massive chorus uses the foundation of rock instruments paired with atmospheric synthesizer pads and a soaring vocal melody to evoke the feeling of open skies and endless possibilities. Dane White calls this new sound “Cinemetal,” referring to the musical textures and sonics that one would find in film scores.Thank you to the Voting Members of The Recording Academy for their consideration. For more information, follow Dane White and CyberScream on social media @dane_white and @cyberscreamband.

