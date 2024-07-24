From Mean Girl to Mentor: Founder Launches Self-Esteem Journal for Students

Journal prompts for middle school and high school. Back to School with Self Confidence Prompt Journal Inside of Journal prompts for middle school and high school. Back to School with Self Confidence Prompt Journal Appreciate U is delivering self-improvement through fun, relatable, and accessible content. When we fill ourselves with love, we project that into the world. If enough of us practice this kind of self love, we can make the world a kinder place.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of the self-empowerment company, Appreciate U, Maija Russell White grew up a bit of a mean girl. As she matured, she embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery, delving into the roots of her actions and transforming her mindset. While traveling the world, and experiencing a serious illness, she was compelled to re-evaluate everything she had ever believed and how she thought.Emerging from this period of self-examination with newfound clarity, the founder of Appreciate U understood that she had the ability to uplift those around her, fostering confidence and self-love. Recognizing this gift, she decided to extend this positive influence to a wider audience through her guided journals. These journals are designed to help individuals build confidence, self-worth, and love themselves, as Maija firmly believes that when we experience self-love, we naturally radiate that love outward. This causes a ripple effect of compassion and kindness that touches everyone we meet.Maija’s latest release, " Back to School with Self-Confidence : 32 Fun Self-Esteem Building Journal Prompts for Middle School and High School," is a testament to her commitment to empowering young people. Reflecting on her own experiences, Maija crafted this journal as a tool she wished she had during her formative years. “It’s a tool to help teens and preteens ground themselves, decide who they want to be, and move forward with purpose and confidence.” Maija explains.This new journal is the latest addition to Maija’s growing collection of guided journals. Her best-seller, " You Are Beautiful . A Prompt Journal for Building Confidence and Self-Worth," can be found on Amazon, and " You Are A Masterpiece . A Prompt Journal for Building Self-Love in a Celebration of Art and Your Unique Human Experience," can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Target. Each book has touched lives for its uplifting and transformative content.Maija’s journey from a mean girl to an inspiring author and creator of guided journals is a powerful reminder of the potential for personal growth and the impact of self-love. Her work continues to inspire individuals of all ages to embrace their true selves and share their love with the world.“Back to School with Self Confidence” is a 5.5”x 8.5” journal with 155 color pages. The journal is available on Amazon for $16.99 with free shipping with Prime.For more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact:A.Maija Russell WhiteFounder of Appreciate U(503) 957-6238Contact@appreciateuofficial.comappreciateuofficial.comAbout MaijaA. Maija Russell White lives in Orlando, Florida, and is the founder of Appreciate U and the author and creator of guided journals designed to provide self-empowerment through fun, original, and accessible content. She aims to make self-improvement fun; no trauma bonding required. Through her work, she empowers individuals to embrace their inner beauty and spread kindness and compassion. Her popular journals are available at major retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble.

