State reports rare human death from rabies

Sept. 27, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is investigating a human rabies death in a person over 65 years of age, who had exposure to a bat in western Minnesota in July 2024. This is Minnesota’s fourth case of human rabies since 2000. The diagnosis of rabies was confirmed on Sept. 20, based on testing done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

MDH is working with the patient’s family and health care facilities where the patient was treated to evaluate whether any family members or health care workers were potentially exposed and need treatment. There is no risk to the public from this patient.

This case is an important reminder that bats in Minnesota can have rabies and that the public should avoid contact with bats.

If a person has any physical contact with a bat or finds a bat in the room of a sleeping person, unattended child, or anyone who cannot reliably communicate what happened, the bat should be captured safely and submitted for rabies testing. A bat’s teeth are so tiny that a bite may not be felt or even leave a noticeable mark.

If the bat is not available for testing, contact your health care provider or MDH quickly after the exposure for information on what to do next.

If left untreated, rabies is almost always fatal. Rabies treatment has proven to be nearly 100% effective at preventing the disease after an exposure, but it must be started before symptoms of rabies appear. That is why health officials are stressing the importance of recognizing potential exposures to bats and taking appropriate actions in a timely manner. Rabies treatment is not needed if the bat can be captured, tested and found to be free of the virus.

Bats can be submitted to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory or to a veterinarian for rabies testing. Information on submission, including a video on how to safely capture a bat for testing, can be found on the Rabies page of the MDH website. Never touch a bat with bare hands.

People who have been exposed to rabies virus are given an injection of rabies immune globulin, and four doses of rabies vaccine over a two-week period. Seek medical treatment promptly after potential exposures are recognized; however, as long as symptoms have not developed it is never too late to start rabies shots. People can ask their health care provider about patient assistance programs that may be available to help with the cost of rabies treatment, if needed.

State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Stacy Holzbauer is also reminding people that they should get their household pets and livestock immunized against rabies. Rabies shots are available for dogs, cats, ferrets, horses, cattle and sheep.

Sept. 28 is World Rabies Day and serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the disease and how to prevent it. The number of rabies-related human deaths in the U.S. has declined from more than 100 annually in the early 1900s to less than five cases annually in recent years. Of infections acquired in the U.S., 70% are attributed to bat exposures. In Minnesota, previous cases occurred in 1917, 1964, 1975, 2000, 2007 and 2021; all were fatal. The cases that occurred in 2000 and 2007 were in persons who were bitten by bats but did not seek medical attention.

People with concerns about possible exposure to rabies or who have questions about the disease can call MDH at 651-201-5414 during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or contact their health care provider.

