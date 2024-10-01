Linda’s names Corey Pearson as Chief Quilter

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Linda’s , a leading name in the quilting industry, has named Corey Pearson as the Chief Quilter.From the age of six, Corey was interested in sewing and began his quilting journey with his grandmother’s guidance. Now, he strives to help people connect with their unique talents and capabilities.“I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role at Linda’s, where I can share my passion for quilting with an even broader audience,” said Corey Pearson, Chief Quilter at Linda’s. "Quilting is more than just stitching fabric together—it’s about fostering connections, celebrating creativity, and empowering others to discover their artistic potential. I look forward to advancing these values at Linda’s by providing expert guidance and support to our community."His goal is to guide and inspire his followers and to help them realize their full potential with the art of longarm quilting. He aims to make the art of quilting accessible to a wider audience, ensuring that enthusiasts from all around can embark on this creative journey.As a millennial quilter, Corey’s passion for quilting and teaching is bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern creativity, making the art more accessible and appealing to younger generations. By leveraging his expertise and innovative teaching methods, he is introducing a new wave of quilters to the craft, fostering a community that appreciates both the rich heritage and contemporary evolution of quilting. His incredibly sought after teaching and approach to quilting is not only preserving this timeless art form but also revitalizing it, ensuring its relevance and growth among a diverse, enthusiastic audience.For Corey, quilting is more than just a hobby; it's a means of connecting with others and creating a supportive community of like-minded individuals.At Linda’s, Corey will leverage his expansive quilting experience to enhance the company’s brand recognition. His role will include providing in-depth tutorials on social media and in person as the head of the Linda’s brand.About Linda’sSince 1995, Linda’s has been a premier destination for quilters, offering an extensive range of high-quality essentials such as thread, batting, fabrics, and more, along with fast shipping to customers worldwide. As a family-owned business, they prioritize exceptional customer service and provide invaluable expertise. They are dedicated to supporting the quilting community through comprehensive educational resources on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, empowering quilters of all levels to enhance their craft with innovative products and expert guidance.For more information, please contact:Myra Godfrey, Publicist

