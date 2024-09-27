Learn about camping basics at Oct. 12 MDC program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Camping is a great way to disconnect from the world’s stresses and re-connect with the natural world around us. Camping trips can also provide family memories that will last a lifetime.

People who want to learn more about the basics of camping can get information Oct. 12 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Conservation Families: Camping Basics.” This free program, which will be from 2-4 p.m., will be at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program is recommended for ages 12 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203260

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss the basic gear needed, the procedure for securing a campsite, some good camping destinations in this region, and other essential information that will make your camping trips enjoyable and memorable.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.