UPDATE: Derby Barracks / Missing Person

With assistance from the public, Richard Morrison was located safely earlier this morning.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/25/2024 – 9/26/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, Craftsbury, VT

MISSING PERSON: Richard Morrison

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/27/2024, at approximately 2100 hours, Valerie Morrison of Craftsbury contacted the Vermont State Police to report Richard Morrison, 74 of Craftsbury, VT as missing. Morrison was last seen in late afternoon of Wednesday September 25, 2024, at his residence. Morrison is believed to have left his residence between the late evening on September 25th and 5pm on September 26th. Initial efforts to locate Morrison have been unsuccessful. Morrison is believed to be on foot, wearing boots, gray pants and an unknown shirt type. Morrison’s photograph is attached. Anyone who may have seen Morrison or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 334-8881.