The Arc Takes Reader on a Spiritual Quest to the Other Side

New Fantasy Novel Explores Near-Death Experiences Inspired by Author’s Life Events

The Arc is a book for those who know there is more to this world but do not quite know what that is yet...who feel a burning desire for something beyond this physical reality, hungry to discover more.” — Rose Hope

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted spiritual thought leader, Rose Hope, is delighted to announce the release of her first solo book, The Arc , a thrilling fantasy novel inspired by the author’s near-death experiences, exploring the age-old question of what happens when we die?The Arc follows the story of Celeste who dies for the first time during the summer when she turns seven. Her journey through three near-death experiences, her mystical connection with the other side, and the discovery of her true identity and divine purpose crafts a riveting tale that will keep readers on the edge of their seats while weaving in powerful messages and paradigm-shifting insights.“The idea that we have everything we need was given to me in a meditation when I felt that I didn't have what I needed to move forward,” explains author, Rose Hope. “I was reminded I did have everything I needed and more.”She continues, “The Arc is a book for those who know there is more to this world but do not quite know what that is yet. It’s for those who feel a burning desire for something beyond this physical reality and are hungry to discover more.”“This book clearly explains many spiritual lessons that are helpful to living a connected and meaningful life,” says Betty Ann Robinson PhD. “Told through descriptive stories and engaging characters, the messages resonate with an authenticity and simplicity that is easy to understand and apply to everyday life. Whether seeking guidance to live a more spiritual life or wanting to refresh and reconnect with things you already know, this book is a great read!”“The Arc had me on the edge of my seat, eager to find out what happens next. I also learned so much from the main character, Celestes’, experiences,” says Brooke Kekos, RTT Therapist and Trauma Healing Mentor. “When Celeste arrives at the Arc, the teachings intertwined were beautiful. It reminded me of the Celestine Prophecy, and I believe that spirit will use this book much the same to reach the collective. I literally COULD NOT put it down!! The fantasy with the reality was beautiful and enchanting…this will be a huge part of other’s awakening.”The Arc is published by Rose Hope Publishing, available at https://rosehope.ca/the-arc , and on Amazon Reverend Rose Hope is a spiritual and business development thought leader whose mission is elevating our thinking and living. Experiencing a life of chronic illness, and two near-death experiences, Rose rebounded with 20 years of health education and personal development allowing for a successful career as a facilitator. Rose is a 5 X best-selling co-author, has spoken at Harvard University, appeared on ABC, NBC, Global Television, and CTV, and has been recognized as a visionary and business leader having been nominated for numerous awards including Alberta Business of Distinction. She hosts the podcast When Spirit Calls. www.rosehope.ca # # #

