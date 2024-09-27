Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Response Efforts to Hurricane Helene

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Major General John D. Haas, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director, Kevin Guthrie, and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Purdue at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on initial stages of recovery after Hurricane Helene’s landfall. As of this morning, approximately 1,240,968 Floridians are without power. The State of Florida has already restored 1,161,487 accounts.

At 11:00 PM EDT on Thursday, September 26, Hurricane Helene made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River, or 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida (Taylor County).

In anticipation of this, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-209 on September 24, amending EO 24-208 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties.

To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Preparedness Effort