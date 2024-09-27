Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Response Efforts to Hurricane Helene
At 11:00 PM EDT on Thursday, September 26, Hurricane Helene made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River, or 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida (Taylor County).
In anticipation of this, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-209 on September 24, amending EO 24-208 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties.
To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.
State Preparedness Effort
