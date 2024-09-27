DEM Confirms Man's Death Off Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that yesterday morning, its Division of Law Enforcement recovered the body of 63-year-old William Dickey of South Kingstown on Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett. DEM received the call at 6:20 AM Thursday, September 26, and the Narragansett Police Department and DEM Environmental Police responded to the location. According to a family member, the deceased went for a swim on Wednesday afternoon and did not return.
The incident remains under investigation by DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement and the Narragansett Police Department. DEM extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic incident.
