Sep 3, 2024 - Greenville, MS

by: Entergy Newsroom

For the first time in 50 years, Entergy Mississippi is building a new natural gas power station, which will ensure customers continue to have modern, reliable energy well into the future. The advanced facility will be the first combined-cycle combustion turbine power station the company has built from the ground up.

“As our customers’ needs and environmental factors evolve, so must our fleet. We’re investing in cleaner, more efficient power generation now, to help us keep bills lower for customers than they otherwise would be in the future,” said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

The combined-cycle combustion turbine facility is a dual-fuel technology. While natural gas is the primary resource, the advanced facility will be designed to support blended hydrogen to produce reliable energy.

Eventually, the company will retire the Gerald Andrus Steam Electric Station, which is currently located in Greenville. By replacing older power plants with more advanced and efficient technology, Entergy Mississippi is producing more electricity from the same amount of fuel while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Over the past two decades, the utility has bought three natural gas power stations – Attala Plant in Sallis (2006), Hinds Energy Facility in Jackson (2012) and Choctaw Energy Facility in French Camp (2019).

In addition to the current natural gas units, the Sunflower Solar Station near Ruleville (2022) and the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson (1985) are generating emission-free electricity and contributing to the company’s diverse and reliable power generation mix. Entergy Mississippi purchased the solar facility and owns a portion of the nuclear plant.

The new power station is expected to be completed in 2028.

