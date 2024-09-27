OSA Weekly Update - 9/27/2024

4. Job Openings

Local Government Auditor (St. Paul)

The OSA is hiring up to three Local Government Auditor positions based in St. Paul. The candidate(s) hired and new to this job classification may be eligible to receive a $5,000 hiring bonus! This bonus will be paid in two increments, with the first payment made after successfully passing the probationary period.

As a team member of the Audit Practice Division, this entry-level auditor position assists in external financial and compliance audits of Minnesota local governments by performing procedures necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and federal requirements.

Start dates between October 1, 2024 - June 2, 2025 are available.

The job posting will close on September 30, 2024.