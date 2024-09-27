Nearly $817,000 for Policing Initiatives in North Battleford

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will provide nearly $817,000 to the City of North Battleford through the 2024-25 Municipal Police Grants program. This grant will continue to fund seven existing RCMP officers in the community, who will focus on proactive, community-based initiatives such as neighborhood policing, public education and the Policing and Crisis Team (PACT).

"Our government is dedicated to making Saskatchewan a safe place to live, work and raise a family," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "This grant provides the City of North Battleford with resources to enhance officers' abilities to respond to calls for service and address social disorder concerns in their community."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports the Enhanced Community Policing Program and works to ensure a safer, healthier and more vibrant community.

The funding for North Battleford will support the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives such as PACT where police officers team up with mental health workers to provide an immediate and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health and addictions crisis and provide effective intervention services in the city.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions in the province.

