Don't be Alarmed: Tomorrow is Test Your Smoke Alarm Day

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, nearly three out of five (59 per cent) fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate. That is one of the reasons why the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) have proclaimed September 28, 2024, as Test Your Smoke Alarm Day in the province.

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day encourages residents to properly install and maintain smoke alarms in their homes. This is fundamental to ensure that occupants are warned of a fire and have the time needed to escape.

"Smoke alarms save lives," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "September 28 is the perfect time to test your smoke alarms and change their batteries. Protect yourself and your loved ones by properly installing and maintaining your smoke alarms."

As of July 2022, all Saskatchewan residential buildings are required to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

To learn more about smoke alarms, home fire escape planning and fire safety, visit: saskpublicsafety.ca.

